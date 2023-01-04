Stories

The war. Russia acknowledged the mass death of its troops in Makiivka, France is handing over AMX-10 RC and Bastions to the AMY, and the US discuss the delivey of M2 Bradley. Day 316: Live coverage

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:
The war. Russia acknowledged the mass death of its troops in Makiivka, France is handing over AMX-10 RC and Bastions to the AMY, and the US discuss the delivey of M2 Bradley. Day 316: Live coverage

A soldier of the international battalion "Karpatska Sich" fires an RPG during maneuvers near the front line near Kreminna.

The three hundred and sixteenth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.
This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now. “...” means that the message is now being translated and will appear soon, so you just need to refresh the page in a few minutes. Meanwhile, you can support our work via Patreon[email protected], donate in cryptocurrency, or in hryvnia.