The war. On the eve of the New Year, the Russians hit Ukraine with missiles. We managed to free 140 defenders from captivity. The occupiers closed Henichesk to the exit. Day 312: Online Ukrainian military personnel near the Christmas tree in a front-line hospital in the Donetsk region, December 30, 2022. The three hundred and twelfth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online. What happened on December 31 — read here.