The war. Russia attacked 10 regions of Ukraine with 69 missiles, AAD shot down 54, and Belarus summoned the Ukrainian ambassador due to the missile fall in Brest region. Day 310: Live Coverage

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:
An investigator walks by a fragment of ammunition that fell in Belarus on December 29, 2022.

Reuters / «Бабель»

The three hundred and tenth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.
