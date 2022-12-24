Stories

The War. Biden signed $800 million defense budget for Ukraine, Iran is secretly planning to increase arms supplies to Russia, occupiers demolish a drama theater in Mariupol. Day 304: Live coverage

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:
The War. Biden signed $800 million defense budget for Ukraine, Iran is secretly planning to increase arms supplies to Russia, occupiers demolish a drama theater in Mariupol. Day 304: Live coverage

Ukrainian artillerymen fire at enemy positions in the Donetsk region, December 23, 2022.

The three hundred and fourth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online. What happened on December 23 — read here.
This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now. “...” means that the message is now being translated and will appear soon, so you just need to refresh the page in a few minutes. Meanwhile, you can support our work via Patreon[email protected], donate in cryptocurrency, or in hryvnia.