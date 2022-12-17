Stories

The War. Russia fired almost 80 missiles at Ukraine, Greece is ready to give up Soviet ADS in exchange for Patriot, the US sees no signs of Russian prep for offensive on Kyiv. Day 297: Live coverage

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:
The War. Russia fired almost 80 missiles at Ukraine, Greece is ready to give up Soviet ADS in exchange for Patriot, the US sees no signs of Russian prep for offensive on Kyiv. Day 297: Live coverage

Kyivites sit on an escalator in the subway during an air raid on December 16, 2022.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

The two hundred and ninety-seventh day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in live text coverage.
This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now. “...” means that the message is now being translated and will appear soon, so you just need to refresh the page in a few minutes. Meanwhile, you can support our work via Patreon[email protected], donate in cryptocurrency, or in hryvnia.