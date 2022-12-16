Stories

The war. Germany handed over IRIS-T missiles to Ukraine, Russia is preparing a new attack on Kyiv, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine — a new counteroffensive operation. Day 296: live coverage

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:
The war. Germany handed over IRIS-T missiles to Ukraine, Russia is preparing a new attack on Kyiv, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine — a new counteroffensive operation. Day 296: live coverage

Local residents buy products at the street market. The town of Borodyanka, Kyiv region, December 15, 2022.

Reuters / «Бабель»

The two hundred and ninety-sixth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now. “...” means that the message is now being translated and will appear soon, so you just need to refresh the page in a few minutes. Meanwhile, you can support our work via Patreon[email protected], donate in cryptocurrency, or in hryvnia.