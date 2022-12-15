Stories

The war. Russia attacked the Kyiv region with drones, Ukraine returned 64 defenders from captivity, France and Italy agreed to transfer air defense means to Ukraine. Day 295: live coverage

Anhelina Sheremet
Local residents carry firewood and workers repair power lines in the city of Lyman, the Donetsk region, on December 14, 2022.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

The two hundred and ninety-fifth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

