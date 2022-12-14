Stories

The war. The White House is preparing a decision on the transfer of Patriot systems to Ukraine, the West has guaranteed Kyiv $1 bn to get through the winter, Russia continues to terrorize civilians. Day 294: live coverage

Sofiia Telishevska
Rescuers are cleaning up the debris of a residential building heavily damaged by the recent shelling of Horlivka.

The two hundred and ninety-fourth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

