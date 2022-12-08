Stories

The war. The Russians started using Iranian drones again, Germany promised to deliver new wheeled howitzers to Ukraine, the EU introduced the ninth package of sanctions against Russia. Day 288: live coverage

Author:
Oleksiy Yarmolenko
Date:
Remnants of Russian missiles and projectiles fired by the Russian army at Kharkiv during the full-scale invasion, December 7, 2022

The two hundred and eighty-eighth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

