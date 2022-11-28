Stories

The war. In Kurakhove, two people were killed by shelling, Energoatom does not rule out the Russiansʼ withdrawal from the ZNPP, Britain confirmed the transfer of Brimstone 2 missiles to Ukraine. Day 278: live coverage

Kostia Andreikovets
Ukrainian BM-21 "Grad" fires at Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk region. November 27, 2022

Getty Images / «Babel'»

The two hundred and seventy-eighth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

