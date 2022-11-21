Stories

The war. Russia has fired a total of 4,700 missiles at Ukraine and is again shelling the ZNPP, France has handed over anti-aircraft systems for air defense. Day 271: live coverage

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:
The war. Russia has fired a total of 4,700 missiles at Ukraine and is again shelling the ZNPP, France has handed over anti-aircraft systems for air defense. Day 271: live coverage

Ukrainian soldiers fire mortars on the front line in Donetsk region, November 20, 2022.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

The two hundred and seventy-first day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now. “...” means that the message is now being translated and will appear soon, so you just need to refresh the page in a few minutes. Meanwhile, you can support our work via Patreon[email protected], donate in cryptocurrency, or in hryvnia.