Stories

The war. The Russians continue to terrorize the civilian population of Ukraine with rockets, there are record blackouts in Kyiv, and the “grain agreement” has been extended for another four months. Day 268: live coverage

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:
The war. The Russians continue to terrorize the civilian population of Ukraine with rockets, there are record blackouts in Kyiv, and the “grain agreement” has been extended for another four months. Day 268: live coverage

A local resident near a residential building destroyed by the Russians in Mariupol, November 17, 2022.

The two hundred and sixty-eighth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now. “...” means that the message is now being translated and will appear soon, so you just need to refresh the page in a few minutes. Meanwhile, you can support our work via Patreon[email protected]el.ua, donate in cryptocurrency, or in hryvnia.