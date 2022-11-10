Stories

Oleksiy Yarmolenko
The war. Russia announced its retreat from Kherson, but Ukraine still doesnʼt believe it, the SSU exposed Russian agents who planned to kill the commanders of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces. Day 260: live coverage

A destroyed car of the Russian occupiers in the liberated village of Ivanivka in the Kherson region, November 9, 2022.

The two hundred and sixtieth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

