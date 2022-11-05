Stories

The war. The USA announced new military aid, Ukraine established its own ammunition production, Bidenʼs national security adviser came to Kyiv. Day 255: live coverage

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:
The war. The USA announced new military aid, Ukraine established its own ammunition production, Bidenʼs national security adviser came to Kyiv. Day 255: live coverage

A Ukrainian soldier sets up a dugout on the front line in the Mykolaiv region, November 4, 2022.

Reuters / «Бабель»

The two hundred and fifty-fifth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine continues. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now. “...” means that the message is now being translated and will appear soon, so you just need to refresh the page in a few minutes. Meanwhile, you can support our work via Patreon[email protected], donate in cryptocurrency, or in hryvnia.