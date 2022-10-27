Stories

The war. Ukraine received military aid from the USA and Germany, and also returned 10 prisoners, while Poland recognized the Russian regime as a terrorist. Day 246: live coverage

Anhelina Sheremet
Ukrainian servicemen talk at a front-line position in the Mykolaiv region on October 26, 2022.

Reuters / «Бабель»

The two hundred and forty-sixth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine continues. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now.