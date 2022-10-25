Stories

The war. The IAEA mission will come to Ukraine due to Russiaʼs statements about the “dirty bomb”, more than 90 settlements were liberated by the Ukrainian army in the Kherson region. Day 244: live coverage

Anna Kholodnova
A Ukrainian serviceman stands near a mortar funnel in a field in the Donetsk region on October 24, 2022.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

The two hundred and forty-fourth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine continues. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

