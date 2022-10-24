Stories

The war. Russian troops shelled Mykolaiv and Nikopol, the Russians are building a defense line in the Luhansk region, Shoigu accused Ukraine of intending to use nuclear weapons. Day 243: live coverage

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:
The war. Russian troops shelled Mykolaiv and Nikopol, the Russians are building a defense line in the Luhansk region, Shoigu accused Ukraine of intending to use nuclear weapons. Day 243: live coverage

Consequences of the Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv, October 23, 2022.

The two hundred and forty-third day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine continues. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now. “...” means that the message is now being translated and will appear soon, so you just need to refresh the page in a few minutes. Meanwhile, you can support our work via Patreon[email protected], donate in cryptocurrency, or in hryvnia.