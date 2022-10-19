Stories

The war. Russia attacked Ukrainian power grids, Verkhovna Rada canceled conscription during martial law, the occupiers announced the “relocation” of civilians in Kherson region. Day 238: live coverage

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:
Employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine put out a fire after the Russian attack on the energy infrastructure of Kyiv, October 18, 2022.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

The two hundred and thirty-eighth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine continues. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now.