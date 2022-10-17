Stories

The war. Ukrainians collected UAH 153 million for complexes to combat Iranian drones, Russia continues its missile terror of Zaporizhzhia, the Israeli government called for military support for the UAF. Day 236: live coverage

Sofiia Telishevska
Getty Images / «Babel'»

The two hundred and thirty-sixth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine continues. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now. “...” means that the message is now being translated and will appear soon, so you just need to refresh the page in a few minutes. Meanwhile, you can support our work via Patreon[email protected], donate in cryptocurrency, or in hryvnia.