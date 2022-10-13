Everyone was impressed by the atrocities in Bucha and Izyum. But Russians have always done this to Ukrainians. Ukraineʼs largest burial site for victims of Soviet repression is located near Kyiv — “Babel” tells about Bykivnya

Crime scene A ten-minute drive from the Lisova metro station, there is a monument among the pines — a bent man with a bundle. The man is surrounded by crosses that look like cranes — according to Ukrainian legends, the souls of the dead are returned to the grave by birds. The man has a high forehead and an intelligent, humble face that would suit glasses. Actually, they were there until the end of the 90s, but they were often damaged as they were made from non-ferrous metal, so the city authorities decided to drop the idea of restoration. Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’» “This is what those who went into exile really looked like, this is the image of a repressed intellectual. But our people looked different”, says Tetyana Sheptytska. She takes us to the place where the Soviet Union tried to hide one of its bloodiest crimes — executions during the Great Terror. The path from the highway between the pines is called the Road of Death. Thereʼs a lake, in which in the 1930s a truck used to wash off the blood, but now it is used by relatives of the murdered, tourists, and mushroom pickers. The bodies of the repressed were taken along the road to the right, but in the 1960s and 1970s, the crime scene was planted with pine trees, and the road became overgrown. Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’» Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’» Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’» Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’» Tatyana has been working here for seven years, and her skin is not covered by orphans from being here: "I feel a light sadness," says the woman. She got to the burial in the forest for the first time, already working in the reserve. — Itʼs like visiting a cemetery with your relatives — itʼs sad, not creepy. Itʼs creepy to me at 16 Lipska — our office is directly above the shooting cellars. In the early Soviet period, Lipska was called the "longest street in the world" — you could leave it and never come back. It was convenient to take the bodies of those to whom this happened from Lipska, Zhovtnevy Palace and other central execution grounds in Kyiv to the special area of the Bykivnyan forest. Why this particular place was chosen is not known for sure, but there are two possible reasons. First, at that time it was far beyond Kyiv. Secondly, at the beginning of the 20th century, there was a training ground of the Arsenal plant here, so the locals were used to not touching the site. Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’» This land was allocated for the "special needs" of the NKVD on March 20, 1937 — the Kyiv City Council voted for this at a secret night meeting and also adopted a secret additional instruction. They still canʼt find it and find out about its content. All this was done in compliance with the operational order of the NKVD No. 00447 on the repression of "former kulaks, criminal criminals and anti-Soviet elements." The order was signed on July 30, 1937. The mass executions were supposed to begin on August 5, but there was a false start in Kyiv — they started two days earlier. ― This operation was not spontaneous, ― says Tatyana. — It was secret, but it was prepared in advance — they prescribed how to treat the arrested, where to keep them, what to do with the bodies. Large amounts of money were allocated for this — for the maintenance of people, gasoline, weapons, and rewards for NKVD employees. I know about 75 million rubles, it was crazy money. In the order, people were divided into categories with "limits". The "limit of the first category" — that is, those who must be shot — should be eight thousand people. It was planned to do it in four months. After all, the executions lasted for four years, and during this time, at least 100,000 people were killed in Ukraine alone. How many hundreds of thousands were sent to camps is unknown. The number is constantly growing. "Similarly, no one knows exactly how many people are buried here," says Tatyana. — Historians say that from 20 to 100 thousand.

Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’»

Burials in the Bykivnyan forest are the largest in Ukraine. During the period of the Great Terror, they were shot in every regional and district center, in the villages. Not all burials were formalized — in some places, bodies were simply thrown into a pit, buried in forest parks, in a cemetery, or on the territory of a prison. The murdered were buried in the Bykivnyan forest from 1937 to 1941 — the NKVD shot people even when the German troops were on the approaches to Kyiv. The Germans were the first to discover the mass burial — they conducted excavations, and in September 1941, the German "Birzhova Gazeta" in Berlin published an article about the mass shootings. ― This publication had a propaganda character to show that the German authorities have arrived and are liberating from the criminal regime, ― says Tatiana. — But she came close to being shot in Babiny Yar. So the Nazis no longer had the opportunity to pedal the topic of the crimes of the NKVD, because in fact their regime and the communist regime were equal in crimes. Twin brothers. In 1944, a Soviet resolution was issued on the crimes of the fascist-German troops, which generally referred to "burials in the Darnytsk Forestry." This was convenient, because the Nazi Darnytskyi concentration camp existed near Bykivna. In the 1950s, Bykivnia was mentioned twice. Leontii Forostivskyi, mayor of Kyiv during the Nazi occupation, published the book "Kyiv between two occupations" in Argentina. But she did not have publicity. Another passing mention is in the Canadian monthly "Novi dni", where the shootings in Bykivno and Vinnytsia were compared. Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’» Almost twenty years later, the sixties became interested in Bykivne. In his memoirs, Les Tanyuk described how a memorable evening of Les Kurbas was held in the club of creative youth "Svemziin". After finishing, Tanyuk was approached by a stranger and scolded that Kyiv has its own Solovki, which we need to talk about, ― Bykivnia. "Then, on the waves of the Khrushchev thaw, the first rehabilitations began, people dared to wonder where their relatives had disappeared to," says Tatiana. — But the sixties at that time had no idea what Bykivnia was and what the scale of the tragedy was. In the end, Les Tanyuk, Alla Gorska and Vasyl Symonenko came here, and for a bottle of vodka, a local resident showed them the burial place. They saw scattered bones and children playing football with a skull. Tanyuk and his like-minded people could not reach power. In 1961, a letter to the party authorities demanding to explain what kind of burial it was and to honor the victims was ignored. Tatiana says that this story probably became one of the reasons for the repression against the 1960s: Vasyl Symonenko was beaten to death, and Alla Gorska was killed with an axe. Les Tanyuk was hiding in Moscow, and ten years later he wrote another letter to the authorities about Bykivnia. The government commission, which was convened in the same year, was a response partly to this appeal, partly to a report by the Ministry of Internal Affairs about looting at the burial site. Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’» Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’» Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’» Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’» The government commission worked under the strict control of the KGB and determined that fascist victims were buried in Bykivno. Despite the meaningless conclusion, the commission also left behind something valuable — photos of excavated graves and officials directly involved in the lie. ― But here is the paradox, ― Tatyana adds, ― the Soviet authorities had already begun to [implement] the "cult of Victory," but nobody mentioned Bykivnia, where the victims of the fascists allegedly lie, at the official level. No commemorative signs, tributes, laying of flowers by pioneers. For the first time, the truth about Bykivnia was told in 1989. Now another commission claimed that the victims of both the fascists and the NKVD were buried here. At the meetings, the testimonies of local residents were heard for the first time, but they were convinced that everything "seemed to them". However, the prosecutorʼs office opened criminal proceedings and interrogated KGB pensioners who were transporting the bodies of the shot dead. The case was closed as early as 2001 — then it was officially confirmed for the first time that the victims of Stalinʼs repressions, shot in Kyiv NKVD prisons from 1937 to 1941, rest in Bykivna. A place of memory "These are all names, these are all, these are all names..." Tatyana repeats as we walk along the walls of the memorial. Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’» Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’» Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’» Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’» The walls are finely engraved with names. More than 18,000 people, including poet Mykhailo Semenko, father of Stepan Bandera, priest Andrii Bandera, writer Mike Johansen, artist Mykhailo Boichuk — and tens of thousands of well-known or completely unknown scientists, teachers, peasants, priests, unemployed, factory workers. About four thousand more names have already been installed and have not had time to add to the wall. Tatiana believes that there are at least twice as many people killed and buried in Bykivna, i.e. more than 40,000. But he immediately emphasizes that the number, in principle, does not matter — a tragedy remains a tragedy. Only a third of the entire territory was excavated, and most of the area was due to the construction of the memorial. People were buried at night in mass graves — pre-dug pits were filled with lime and soil. Enkavedists appropriated personal belongings and property even during arrests, gave them to financial warehouses or sold them in a shop on Prorizniy Street. They also took the belongings of family members, although they had no right to do so even according to the laws of the USSR. During excavations in the 2000s, shoes, combs, glasses, and toothbrushes continued to be found here, sometimes with the name of the owner written on them. Passing by the wall with names, Tatiana adds: - This is a unique place. The destinies of people who otherwise would not have crossed paths met here. They were different in terms of social status and nationality, although the backbone was Ukrainians, and in terms of political beliefs — not all of those killed were opponents of the Soviet government, and not all were involved in cultural and intellectual processes. The Chekists, who committed terror in the 1920s, and then were themselves caught up in the "purges", are also buried here. But their names are basically not on the walls of memory. Executioners and victims cannot be together. Along with Ukrainians, Poles, Greeks, Germans, Belarusians, Bulgarians, Macedonians, victims of the Harbin operation are buried here. Among all, the most visible memory of the Poles is that they built a separate memorial, and on trees, along with embroidered towels and blue-yellow ribbons, white and red ones were tied. Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’» Other parts of the memorial should have been told more about the rest of the operations, but they, like, for example, the interfaith chapel and the exhibition center, were never built — there were only enough funds for the first stage of construction. It was completed in 2012. "The second phase was planned to be completed in 2020, but there were no funds, there are none and, accordingly, there wonʼt be any soon," says Tetyana. ― Ten years later in the best case. Although some things are really necessary — logistics, inclusion in tourist routes, transport. This is especially important for elderly people who visit relatives who have been shot. Only relatives of the victims come here — Tetyana has not met the children or grandchildren of the Kagebists buried here. Although the names of the executioners are in the documents. She says that she is not sure that her relatives know about her familyʼs past at all, and society is hardly ready to talk about Soviet collaborators and to recognize this period as an occupation.

Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’»

But relatives of the victims, who had no relation to the repressive system, often turn to the reserve. Someone learns from the archives and comes to Bykivnia, joins all the activities, someone only guesses and writes requests. In such a case, the employees of the reserve look for a case on a specific person in the archives to report the details of who he was and under what circumstances he was detained. Sometimes it is not possible to find a case — there is only an act of execution. When the SBU archive was opened in 2016, work became easier. However, even by that time, the reserve had established the names of about 18,000 people buried in Bykivna. At the time of the opening of the memorial, only surnames with the letters "B", "B" and "G" were engraved on the walls, so when Tatiana took office in 2015, relatives were still waiting. Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’» - For them, it was a constant question, why so, and pain, — says Tatyana. ― So the reserve received an order from the Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Affairs to complete the work on the walls and the list. Another 30,000 surnames were planned to be removed after him, but we started checking them and saw problems. The list included repressed people not connected to Bykivnia — for example, Ludmila Starytska-Chernyakhivska, Yuriy Gorlis-Gorskyi. The first lists of those buried in Bykivno began to be formed in the 90s — activists Mykola Lysenko, Leonid Avramenko, Mykola Rozhenko had access to the archives and transcribed the surnames they found. However, those who were shot in Sandarmos, for example, or in the regional centers of Ukraine were mistakenly included in the lists. But Tetiana says that their work was important all the same — this is how the commemoration of the victims began. State institutions got involved much later, during the presidency of Viktor Yushchenko, who turned Bykivnia into an international place of memory. In 2006, a Polish-Ukrainian archaeological expedition worked at the burial site and found the remains of bodies, personal belongings and a guard house from the 1930s. No remnants of the fence remained — after 1945, the people of Kyiv dismantled it for construction materials. DNA expertise was not conducted. Scientific work on searching the archives began only in 2013 — the reserve was created earlier, but did not provide adequate funding. Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’» Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’» Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’» Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’» In 2009, the SBU published the first official lists of the buried on its website, but they were removed from the network during the presidency of Yanukovych. It was these lists that the reserve requested in 2015 and started creating its own list based on them. They reread the acts and protocols of the executions, compared the data, checked the spelling of surnames, looked for errors in Russian spelling, namesakes and repetitions in the lists. There was no time to work with the archival and criminal cases themselves, which can contain hundreds of pages. And still not — seven people work in a single scientific department. "According to the charter, the reserve has the right to investigate all the repressions of the Soviet period, up to 1991, but physically we will not be able to do it," says Tetyana, as we walk to the two-story guard house. — We have several global directions, the rest are at the level of point projects. In fact, each operation, professional, social category, period should be investigated separately by someone. The same repressed NKVD workers, too. It is in the guard house that the banners that the reserve uses for exhibitions are now kept. One of them shows photos from the excavations in 2011: found bones, combs, cigarette cases, buttons, toothbrushes, glasses, mugs. Last year, behind such a comb with the name "Noga" scrawled on it, the archival file of the murdered woman was found in the Vinnytsia archive of the SBU. On several banners the history of the victims, and on one — the killers. And even in 2016, some visitors to the exhibition still asked whether the reserve was not afraid to talk about the Kagebists. Currently, a new exhibition is being prepared, but it is unknown whether it will take place.

Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’»

- This is still not a modern format of museum practices. But while it is the only one available to us, this is how we can show people not only the memorial complex itself, but also the documents themselves, — Tatyana admits. History in a circle When the full-scale invasion began, some of the team of the reserve left Kyiv, some stayed, but in general the work continued — they had plenty of scanned documents. There was nowhere to take the artifacts, so they were simply packed and hidden. ― Of course, they have a human and historical value, ― says Tatyana, ― but not a financial one, so it wasnʼt us who was evacuated in the first place. There are no modern fund repositories in Ukraine, and the existing ones are not properly prepared. Therefore, the museum staff found themselves in a situation where they had to decide everything on their own. Tatyana spent a month in another region. Now she works mainly in the office in the center of Kyiv. People donʼt come to the memorial as often as before — in fact, while it is forbidden to hold mass events and visit the forests, it is empty. Earlier, more and more people came to the memorial every year. Now only single mushroom pickers come. The only major event in six months was the visit of foreign ambassadors in May to honor the victims of political repression. They did not find the usual meetings of relatives buried in Bykivna, did not see family photos and did not hear family stories, which they bring to the memorial. However, what they saw made a strong impression on them — at that time it was already known about the murders in Buch, and a historical comparison was suggested. Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’» And when, after the deoccupation of Kharkiv Oblast, photos from Izyum appeared, Tatyana posted two eerily similar pictures on her Facebook page: a photo from the excavations of Bykivna in the 2000s and from the exhumation of bodies from a mass grave in the forest near Izyum — both showed the hands of the murdered woman tied behind her back a person Neither the methods nor the performers have changed. - As a person, I cannot get used to this, it causes a wave of rage and hatred towards enemies. But as a historian I can only say: whatʼs new? — says Tatyana. — Everything is the same — the same treatment of the locals, the same torture, abuse, looting. It was all already there. ― Then why was it forgotten and so impressive? — I ask. "We are a nation that has experienced a lot, but also developed," replies Tatiana. — Therefore, everyone was shocked that the neighbor did not change — the Russian army still operates with medieval methods. Russians preserved themselves, propaganda and the authorities found the worst features of the Russian national character and cultivated them. The Russian Maxim Gorky also wrote about the mentality of the population of the Horde and imperial type in the article "Russian Cruelty";. Propaganda grew these traits, nurtured them and set them free. ― But at the same time, ― Tatyana adds respectfully, ― it seems to me that people were shocked by Russiaʼs behavior now, because they did not know and did not want to know history. The way it is taught at school cannot stand any criticism. And people in general tend to distance themselves from traumatic experiences and stories. So now people are in shock: they avoided traumatic topics, but now they canʼt — reality has fallen on their head. "Babel" tells and will tell about all the crimes of Russians without a statute of limitations. Support us: 🔸 in hryvnia , 🔸 in cryptocurrency , 🔸 Patreon , 🔸 PayPal: [email protected]