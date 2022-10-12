Stories

The war. Ukraine returned 32 war prisoners. The Russians launched a second missile attack on the energy infrastructure, and also fired missiles at the south of Ukraine. Day 231: live coverage

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:
Smoke rises above power lines after Russian missile strikes on Lviv, October 11, 2022.

Reuters / «Бабель»

The two hundred and thirty-first day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

