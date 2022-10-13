”Judge Putin according to Ukrainian laws, otherwise the process may drag on forever.” Former accuser of Slobodan Milosevic, British lawyer Geoffrey Nice — on a fair trial of the President of Russia

I will start with a strange question for a lawyer. Do you think there is justice when it comes to war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide?

This is not a strange question at all. Probably most people ― those affected by bad acts such as the victims of bad things done by Russian soldiers ― have their own understanding of justice. Professionals — judges, lawyers, and politicians — need to pay more attention to what civilians think of justice and it would be good if citizens' ideas about justice matched what actually happens in the courts. Therefore, my answer is yes, an understanding of what justice concerning war crimes is ― does exist.

In your interviews, you say that as many court cases about war crimes committed by the Russian military as possible should be considered in Ukraine. But Russian President Vladimir Putin has immunity for international courts, he cannot be accused here. So it must be either the International Criminal Court or a special tribunal. Which of these options is better?

The special tribunal may well not ensure Putin's presence in court. And why are these options better? Does Putin necessarily have immunity from national courts just because he is the head of state? It is completely inappropriate, that somebody who has masterminded the invasion of your country and killed thousands of people should be free from accountability there. The Kaiser was not going to be free of liability after the World War I according to the Versailles Treaty and it would not have been an international tribunal like the ICC after the World War I but a special tribunal created bv the victors; just as happened after WWII. Slobodan Milosevic was a criminal and he didn’t have immunity from trial at the UN created international tribunal.

Slobodan Milosevic (left) meets with US President Bill Clinton in Paris, December 14, 1995. Wikimedia / «Бабель»

Head of State immunity has got to be reconsidered. Your country is your home. You have a duty in your home to investigate crimes committed there. So if Ukraine really can’t try Putin under domestic law and wants to set up a tribunal, set it up and run it in Ukraine by Ukrainians. Why do you want the foreigners to run it?

Let's imagine we have changed the law in Ukraine and now it's possible to bring Putin to a trial. But Putin still has an immunity in other countries. And if we run the trial by ourselves will the whole world recognize the results?

It matters what the Ukrainians think. A record needs to be left somehow of who is the villain of this war. Countries are divided and there is a significant percentage of people who think that your country is responsible. So you need a process. Listen to the evidence, make it quite clear Russia is a hundred percent to blame and Putin as a head of that country is a hundred percent to blame. You can possibly make a special trial for aggression but try him at home for crimes against humanity ― and do it quicker. Why not?

There is no precedent of such national trial over the president of the aggressor country in the world, is there?

Forget about it for the time being; it may not be that important! What do the citizens want by word “justice”? First, they would like to see the president of the aggressor country to be captured and hanged or shot. This is not going to happen. Second, they would like to see him in prison. This may not happen either. Third, they want an absolutely clear record of responsibility. You can say: ‘let the international community deal with it’. But why? You already have the International Criminal Court doing its work as well. But the most important thing for any country is not to give up its control over its own territory.

But there is another problem: a person cannot be charged twice for the same crime. This is one of the main principles of criminal law on either national or international level. And we all live in the global world and talk about the rule of law.

I don’t think anybody would worry too much about that. A man who has committed thousands of deaths in an attempt to destroy your entire country… What do you think the Ukrainian citizens will think of that? Keep putting yourself on the position of citizens.

Rescue workers arrive at the scene of an explosion on October 10, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The morning blasts, which occurred shortly after 8 AM local time, were the biggest such attacks in the capital in recent months. Getty Images / «Babel'» Getty Images / «Babel'» Getty Images / «Babel'» Rescue workers arrive at the scene of an explosion on October 10, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The morning blasts, which occurred shortly after 8 AM local time, were the biggest such attacks in the capital in recent months. Getty Images / «Babel'»

If you must have an aggression tribunal ― construct it to function in Ukraine with Ukrainian lawyers in Ukrainian language. If Ukraine can, try him under Ukraine’s own laws. These things are so serious that Ukraine must not give in. . Remember: as soon as Ukraine gives responsibility to non-Ukraine lawyers, judges and staff, the process may last for ever. Ukraine cannot want this to happen like it happened in Bosnia. Bosnian Muslims were as blameless in the 1990s as Ukraine is now. They endured trials lasting 25 years. And still there are unresolved issues. Bosnia as a country is stuck, partly perhaps because there was never an early and definitive trial of the Bosnian Serb leaders and of Serbia itself. And now, after 25 years, in Bosnia you can meet people who don’t think that Serbs were wrong and committed crimes in Bosnia, partly because of what was allowed to be said on those over-long trials. The same may be with Ukraine. It has already started. If you look around or in opinion polls ― there is already a group of people who think that Ukraine is to blame for the war.

But still we cannot compare. If we talk about Ukraine, we talk about two independent countries and the situation when Russia invaded Ukraine. With Bosnia situation was different. I just can’t imagine that someone in Ukraine would doubt that Russia invaded it.

It’s not Ukraine’s people you want to persuade. You are the one who seems concerned about the international community. I saw yesterday a very worrying report of the opinion polls from all over the world with answers about who is responsible for the war. In Germany and Latvia, Poland and Georgia, everywhere else in America or England not everyone thinks Russia is to blame. Immediate public statement supported by evidence that can’t be challenged as to the Russian leadership's accountability is what Ukraine needs. After the Second World War the Nuremberg Trial was run by the victors in the victors’ language ― in English, French, and Russian. They finished it in a year and those who were born after that, they never looked back and never doubted about what happened. The issue was closed in terms of moral responsibility. And for Ukraine that’s what I would wish.

RadioFreeEurope / «Бабель»

The more people start using phrases like “sovereign immunity” or “head of state immunity” the more Ukraine may find itself yielding responsibility to international lawyers who, of course, love to take money from people for doing jobs that are complicated and long-lasting. Just imagine constructing a new international tribunal dealing with aggression, being established, funded, finding a courtroom, appointing judges – it’s a huge expense lasting not less than 5 years.

But there was International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia, International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

They are too expensive. Nobody would ever do them again.