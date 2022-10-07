Stories

The war. The Russians hit residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia, the Ukrainian army liberated more than 500 sq km of the Kherson region, the EU introduced the eighth package of sanctions against Russia. Day 226: live coverage

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:
Rescue workers put out a fire at the site of a rocket attack by Russian troops on a residential building in Zaporizhzhia, October 6, 2022

The two hundred and twenty-sixth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now. "..." means that the message is now being translated and will appear soon, so you just need to refresh the page in a few minutes.