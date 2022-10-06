Stories

The war. The occupiers hit Bila Tserkva with Iranian drones, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated new settlements in Kherson and Luhansk regions, the EU agreed to new sanctions against Russia. Day 225: live coverage

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:
SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

The two hundred and twenty-fifth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now.