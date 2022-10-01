Stories

The war. Russia signed “agreements” on the annexation of Ukrainian territories and fired on a convoy of civilian vehicles near Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine applied to join NATO. Day 220: live coverage

Oleksiy Yarmolenko
A column of civilian cars that planned to go to the occupied territory was fired upon by the Russians in Zaporizhzhia. September 30, 2022.

The two hundred and twentieth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text live coverage.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now.