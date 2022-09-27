Stories

The war. Russian troops shelled a city in the Kharkiv region and destroyed the airport in Kryvyi Rih, and Ukraine does not yet plan to conduct an additional wave of mobilization. Day 216: live coverage

Author:
Oleksiy Yarmolenko
Date:
People wait for transport at a bus stop in Mariupol, destroyed by the Russians, on September 26, 2022.

The two hundred and fifteenth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: itʼs a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now.