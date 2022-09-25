Stories

The war. The occupiers continue to shell Zaporizhzhia, Putin did not allow the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson, the Russian army lost four planes in a day. Day 214: live coverage

Oleksiy Yarmolenko
Civilians and soldiers cross a bridge in the liberated city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. The city is divided into western and eastern parts by the river Oskil. Shelling continues in the eastern part of Kupyansk. September 24, 2022

The two hundred and fourteenth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

