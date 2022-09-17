Stories

Anna Kholodnova
The war. The Russian army shelled Dnipropetrovsk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated more than 400 settlements in Kharkiv region, 445 graves were found near the deoccupied Izyum. Day 206: live coverage

Employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine during work at the site of a mass burial in the recently liberated city of Izyum, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on September 16, 2022.

The two hundred and sixth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine continues. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

