“No one knows what happens in the occupied villages.” Russians are kidnapping and torturing people in the Kherson region. Natalia Bimbiraite collects testimonies about terror. Hereʼs her monologue

Then the partisans work began, and the Russians became more brutal. Someone was released with knocked out teeth and broken ribs. Many people just disappeared, nothing is known about their fate. As of August, human rights defenders were aware of about 600 such cases. In fact, the number is much higher, because no one knows what is happening in the occupied villages. So, Kherson is a big city. Before the war, 300 000 people lived there. A half of them managed to leave, but the other half stayed there.

The terror of the Russians in the Kherson region changed during these six months — at first they acted with soft "Crimean" methods. People in Kherson and large cities of the region — in Skadovsk, Chaplinka, Nova Kakhovka and others — went to pro-Ukrainian rallies and demanded to return home from Russians in the first days of March. First time, the Russians were confused, because they did not expect resistance. They really thought that they would almost be greeted with flowers. The occupiers tried to bribe the population — for example, they distributed humanitarian aid. When this did not work, they began to disperse the strikes with stun grenades, tear gas. They beat civilians. This tactic was used in all cities. The occupiers filmed people at rallies. There were Russians disguised as civilians among the protesters. People were tracked when they went home, someone was detained just at the rally. People were taken away, severely beaten and released for the first times. They managed to suppress mass protests and rallies.

I am from Kherson, engaged in human rights protection and journalistic investigations. Therefore, I know the local people, many representatives of local authorities and communities so good. I also monitor social networks and mass media that I trust or people which I know personally. In addition, people turn to me for help. These are my sources.

I see reports of vanishing every day. Public activist Victoria Karpova was recently kidnapped. She is 55 years old. Russian soldiers came to the house and took her away. Her daughter has already passed all the "commandant offices". This is basically how they look for people — on social networks, in morgues and hospitals, in the centers of the occupying authority.

People disappear in different ways. For example, a man said that he went on business, and then called his wife, asked to pick up the child, anв did not answer anymore. Although he appears online. The woman starts looking for him. The occupiers react to this in different ways — from indifference to "go home, because it will be worse for you." It would do nothing. The Russians, who kidnap people, do not have identification marks, do not introduce themselves. Moreover, they are dressed in civilian clothes. If you asked to name themselves, they always answer "you donʼt need to know that."

Victoria Karpova, kidnapped on September 2, 2022. Світлана Гаврилів / «Бабель»

Kidnapped people are kept in administrative buildings. When the Russians came to Kherson, they took over everything — the city council, the State Administration, the regional police department, the SSU, all district police departments, pre- trial detention centers, prisons, a former sober house, and the television and radio company. The last one was converted to Russian waves in May. These places are also used as prisons. In the villages, these are also administrative buildings, farmersʼ hangars, and ordinary houses. From the testimonies I wrote down, it is known that in March people were detained mainly in the State Administration building. Womenʼs screams were heard from the offices there.

Collaborators leaked the addresses of soldiers, law enforcement officers, public figures and journalists. The occupiers took these people on purpose. If people opened the door immediately, the Russians tried to be "polite" at first, but if not — they kicked the door. The people of Territorial Defence Forces were lured. Then people were found tortured — as Vitaly Lapchuk. On June 9, he was found drowned with weights on his legs. On the body were found traces of torture.

The occupiers are taking away elders and heads of self-government in the region. More than 30 people were detained from 49 communities. Some of them have not been released to this day. For example, since March we have not heard anything about Oleksandr Babych, the mayor of Hola Prystan. One of the first people we managed to take out of the occupation was Viktor Marunyak, the headman of Stara Zburivka. He was taken away on the day of his 60th birthday. He was tortured for three weeks with electric shocks, beaten and dousing with cold water. Viktor was released on condition that he becomes a collaborator, but he left. He has nine broken ribs, bruises, hematomas, wounds, which he is treating to this day. For now he is abroad.

Oleksandr Babych (left). Олександр Бабич / «Бабель»

The Russians interrogate people in a chaotic manner. They ask questions in a circle, pass people on to other occupiers, and do not write down their testimony. Those who were taken away from the rallies were asked who organized them [rallies] and who paid for them. It was such terror and intimidation that people were just afraid to resist. Village heads, elders and mayors were accused of leading "networks of the SRG " and demanded to give their names and addresses. Public activists were also kidnapped for intimidation or recruitment. They were beaten and tortured in inhumane conditions, kept without food. And when people were broke down, they recorded videos for Russian propaganda about the fact that they allegedly “have no complaints against the Russians”, about "confessions" in terrorist activities. They were called "agents" and "sorosists" and demanded to write defamatory information on specific people.

Tatiana, a journalist, survived probable war crimes committed by Russian soldiers in Kherson. Getty Images / «Babel'»

The Russians began to put pressure on educators, doctors, and parents of school-aged children in the summer. The Russians want teachers and doctors to cooperate with them. So, they offered them "retraining courses", but they still cannot recruit enough collaborators. In the occupied territories, the Russians cannot establish anything. Neither self-government, nor the education system, nor the communal sphere. There are not enough supporters of the "Russian peace" in any field. Female teachers were pressured by their husbands or adult children. Family members were kidnapped, beaten and released in condition if the women agreed to work for the Russians. The doctors were required to sign an “agreement on cooperation” in condition that they would resign as soon as the Russian doctors arrived here. Before the start of the school year, the pressure on parents continues. They are threatened to take their children away if they [children] do not go to the occupiersʼ schools. Sometimes they issue fines, sometimes they “deprive” parental rights. I donʼt know any case, when after such pressure, people agree to work for the occupiers. After such threats, they [people] mostly try to leave, although not everyone can do it. The occupiers immediately began to put pressure on entrepreneurs and farmers. The Rashists took away their cars, machinery, premises and products. The farmers were forced to pay "taxes" in cash in the summer.