The war. Despite the Russian shelling of Kharkiv, the UAF liberated 30 settlements in the region. Another ship with Ukrainian grain arrived in Africa, and the EU agreed to a €5 billion loan to Ukraine. Day 199: live coverage

Sofiia Telishevska
Men examine the consequences of a Russian missile attack on the center of Kharkiv, September 9, 2022.

The one hundred and ninety-ninth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine continues. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: itʼs a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now.