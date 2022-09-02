Stories The war. The IAEA mission visited the ZNPP, Putin ordered the capture of Donetsk region by mid-September, and the UAF continue to attack bridges across the Dnipro in Kherson region. Day 191: Online Author: Oleksiy Yarmolenko Date: 00:00, 2 september 2022 The IAEA mission left for the Zaporizhzhia NPP from the city of Zaporizhzhia on September 1, 2022. The one hundred and ninety-first day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in live text coverage. These are the main events of September 1.