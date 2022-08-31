Stories The War. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are fighting in the Kherson region and trying to improve the situation in the Donetsk direction. Day 189: live coverage Author: Kostia Andreikovets Date: 00:00, 31 august 2022 Smoke from explosions over the sunflower field in the Mykolayiv region, August 30, 2022. Getty Images / «Babel'» The one hundred and eighty-ninth day of the full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the 189th day of the war in live text coverage. And here is what happened on August 30