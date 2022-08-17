Stories The war. In Zhytomyr oblast, the Russians hit the airfield with rockets, the occupiers release up to 60,000 shells every day, the Kerch Bridge experienced record traffic after the explosions. Day 175: live coverage Author: Oleksiy Yarmolenko Date: 00:00, 17 august 2022 A man sits near a destroyed house in Kramatorsk after shelling by Russians, on August 16, 2022. The 175th day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text live coverage. And here is what happened on August 16.