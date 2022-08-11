The USSR was preparing for a nuclear war, and Russia still uses the equipment intended for it. But the modern war turned out to be different. Here are wthe weak points of the Russian army

Karl von Clausewitz and the problem of modern wars In 1816, the Prussian commander Carl von Clausewitz began writing the treatise "On War", which significantly changed the worldʼs ideas about military science. Clausewitz never finished his work. He added and rewrote the treatise until his death in 1831, but kept the main provisions unchanged. Stamp issued in Germany in 1980 in honor of the 200th anniversary of the birth of Carl von Clausewitz. Wikimedia Clausewitz was the first to formulate that war is the continuation of politics by other methods. That is, the goals that the state wants to achieve through war coincide with its political aspirations. Based on this statement, Clausewitz distinguished two types of war — total and limited. The goal of total war is the complete political destruction of another state or the reduction of its military strength to the level where any peace terms can be imposed on it. The goal of limited is to seize certain territories near its borders to use during negotiations. At the same time, within the framework of one conflict, war can go from limited to total and vice versa. For example, from the point of view of Clausewitzʼs theory, Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 is an attempt at total war, after the failure of which hostilities became more like a limited one. But they can turn into a total again — it all depends on the political goals of the aggressor. Clausewitz analyzed the Napoleonic Wars and predicted that future wars would be larger. This gradually led to a gap between tactics and strategy: armies and theaters of war became too large, and strategic planning could no longer take into account all the nuances that arose at the tactical level in specific units. Return of the dragoons of the Spanish army during the French campaign, 1814. Wikimedia The tangential problem is that the types of troops were becoming more and more numerous. Artillery began to play a major role at the beginning of the 20th century, it was joined by aviation and armored vehicles, and more military specialties appeared. It was necessary to organize coordination between different types of troops so that they worked for a single goal. In the 19th century, the concept of "grand tactics" appeared, which during the First World War was replaced by the antonym — "small strategy". Before the Second World War, the term "operational art" appeared in the USSR. The Soviet military proposed planning joint operations of various branches of the military at a level below the general strategic one, where the command operates with all its forces. And at an even lower level, the operation covered specific tactical decisions for individual units. Germany, the USA, and Britain had their own principles of planning operations during the Second World War, although the concept of "operational level" was not officially included in their military doctrines. All of them developed the ideas of Clausewitz, Heinrich Jomini, Helmut von Moltke, and other military theorists of the 19th century.

Naval cannon, 1922. Wikimedia

Nuclear weapons changed the military doctrine of the USSR The invention of the nuclear bomb changed everything. Weapons that could destroy humanity undermined Clausewitzʼs basic concept of war as an extension of politics. Because no state has ever set such political goals as the global destruction of all living things. Military analysts of the second half of the 20th century often wrote that the old military art is gradually losing its relevance because states will not openly start major wars and will prefer diplomacy, secret operations, and proxy wars. The control point of the nuclear missile base near Moscow. On the other hand, readiness for a global war of destruction also influenced the military doctrines of the great powers. They were still preparing for total war, but already for another, very different from the Second World War. The Soviet Army shifted the focus of its strategy from operational maneuvers to the use of nuclear weapons. Marshal Vasyl Sokolovsky, who in the 1950s was the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the USSR, while formulating the military doctrine, said that future wars will be fundamentally nuclear, and it is nuclear weapons that will be decisive in the battlefield. Therefore, all the armed forces must be built based on the fact that nuclear and missile strikes are at the center of the strategy, and other types of troops only ensure their effectiveness and occupy the burned-out territory. The Soviet Union tested its first nuclear bomb at a test site in Kazakhstan on August 29, 1949. This concept almost did not change until the collapse of the Soviet Union. Although since the 1970s Marshal Nikolai Ogarkov tried to reform the Soviet army. He emphasized that it is necessary to return to the study of operational art and maneuvers, because war, as Clausewitz once said, remains a continuation of politics. It should contribute to the achievement of political goals, and nuclear weapons have not yet become a universal key to solving all problems. But Ograkovʼs ideas ran into opposition from the USSR Defense Ministers Andrii Grechko and Dmitriy Ustinov. The last Russian military leader who tried to thoroughly revise Soviet concepts was Defense Minister Aleksey Serdyukov. He was replaced by Sergei Shoigu, who is not a military man. However, Valery Gerasimov, who remains a supporter of the Soviet ideas of focusing on missile and nuclear forces, was appointed to the post of Chief of the General Staff. Soldiers of the Russian army stand against the background of the Yars strategic missile system. The Soviet legacy of the modern Russian army The military doctrine of the state depends on which war it is preparing for and what weapons and equipment it will produce. Therefore, the Soviet focus on the nuclear war had a significant impact on the military equipment that Russia uses to this day. Kamil Galeev, a historian and employee of the American analytical organization Wilson Center, explains this influence using the example of infantry fighting vehicles (BMP), which Russia still uses. Soviet BMPs have rather weak protection — the armor protects against light weapons from the front, but even machine guns or projectile fragments can penetrate the vehicle from the sides. And the BMP has poor protection against high-explosive shells and mines. Galeev explains this by the fact that the USSR was preparing for a nuclear war. Therefore, protection against radiation in BMP is just good. The concept of such a war was that strategic and tactical nuclear weapons were to destroy the enemyʼs forces, and after nuclear strikes, ground forces were to finally clear the territories and occupy their positions.

Destroyed equipment of the Russian occupiers in Bucha, March 2022. Getty Images / «Babel'»