Soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are bringing the liberation of Ukraine from the Russian invaders closer. And our journalists and photojournalists work around the clock to tell you about the events of the war. Support them by donating us: Patreon 🔸 [email protected]🔸donate in cryptocurrency🔸in hryvnia.
Gun pointers of the Special Operations Forces search for the occupiersʼ equipment in Mykolayiv oblast and help the artillerymen to destroy it. This is how they work with drones on the front line — a photo report
- Author:
- Yuriy Palyvoda
- Editor:
- Serhii Pyvovarov
- Date:
-