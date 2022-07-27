Gun pointers of the Special Operations Forces search for the occupiersʼ equipment in Mykolayiv oblast and help the artillerymen to destroy it. This is how they work with drones on the front line — a photo report

A team of gun pointers from the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Army regularly conducts reconnaissance on the front line in Mykolaiv Oblast. They move to positions within three kilometers of the enemy in order to identify enemy targets with the help of drones. And they also check information about the enemyʼs equipment that entered villages or fields. The team then communicates with the Ukrainian artillery via “Starlink” and transmits accurate data for precision fire. The gunners went to war as volunteers, got their first knowledge in the field at the training ground, and gained experience on the front lines. Now they operate so successfully that the Russians are afraid to bring in new equipment. How a team of SOF gun pointers works on the front lines is in a photo report by Yuriy Palyvoda exclusively for "Babel”.