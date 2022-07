The Second World War of 1939-1945 became another global conflict in which more than 60 countries took part. As during the First World War, caricatures again became a reflection of the constantly changing military and political situation. Hitler and Stalin started a new war by attacking Poland. Their union was ridiculed as a dangerous marriage. But after the attack on Germany, Stalin was forced to ask for help from the USA and Britain — this union was already mocked by German cartoonists. But after the turn on the key fronts in favor of the anti-Hitler coalition, "prophetic" caricatures about Hitlerʼs inevitable defeat began to appear. The chief Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels also became a popular target for ridicule. In the first post-war years, the main threat to the world became nuclear weapons and Stalin, who was eager to expand the spheres of Soviet influence around the world. Finally, there appeared a woman among the famous caricaturists of that time "Babel" remembers the Second World War in 20 of the brightest caricatures-memes.