A lot of Russian military equipment remains in the liberated territories. It will become part of the War Museum. In Kyiv oblast, people already prepare objects for the exhibition — a report

1

The road from Kyiv to Berezivka has long already been cleared. What remind about the fighting are broken pine trees, smashed buildings, and dark spots on the asphalt from burned military equipment. Pavlo Netyosov knows the story of almost every such spot: he and his colleagues were one of the first to help collect the bodies of soldiers and civilians along the road in early April.

Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'»

The car is decorated with chevrons from the inside, above the driverʼs seat are the ones with inscriptions: "Gorenka", "Hostomel". This is Pavloʼs incomplete combat geography, who on February 24 voluntarily joined the defense and liberation of Kyiv oblast. He is 48 years old, his short black hair is touched by gray here and there. Pavlo is stocky, he drives sharply and speaks clearly and to the point.

The main task for this morning is to get another exhibit from the wood line. Pavlo says tenderly — "to pull out a tankie".

Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'»

A burned-out Russian tank stands at the exit from the main road — the Russians demolished the fence and put two tanks there. One of them, covered with black soot, is burned out completely, its tower was blown to the right, the hatch covers knocked out by an explosion from the inside. Nearby are the remains of the occupiersʼ lifestyle. A broken three-liter can of shchi, charred canning, MREs, bags from drip flasks. A crumpled Russian newspaper issued on March 15 is lying on the tank. In it is an article about the "rescue of 4 million people of Donbas" under the heading "We must go to the end!", and a little lower on the page is a hydra with the Ukrainian coat of arms, which has only its last head.

"The most important is for a tankie to be there," says Pavlo, inspecting the exhibit. “Because it happens that you arrive, and locals have already taken it to sell as scrap metal. People take everything that lies in a temptationʼs way. The state doesnʼt control this process at all.”

Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'»

The tank together with the tower weighs 40 tons. A 70-ton crane arrives to load it on the truck. While we wait, the excavator is leveling the site so that the crane and trawl can approach the tank. Yuriy, the commander of Kolonshchynaʼs Territorial Defense, joins us. He has been helping Pavlo with the search and loading of military equipment from the very first days. A white car is parked nearby, from which two men get out. Serhiy and Valentyn are from Mykolaiv oblast, they are preparing to set up an exhibition in their city. They greet Pavlo and walk around the area together, inspecting the tank and the remains of other equipment.

Serhiy from Mykolaiv oblast is searching for exhibits for his region. Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'»

"You can make a showcase just from a car," says Pavlo enthusiastically. “For example, put back glass, make a door, install a light inside...”

“We will take this tank, on Thursday more equipment will come from Motyzhyn, on Monday they will bring us "Zs" from Kharkiv...” Serhiy lists.

“And we still need to find something with "O" marks. This is Chernihiv oblast, a search expedition is needed there,” adds Pavlo. He wants the exhibition to have military equipment with all the markings used by Russians.

2

When the hostilities in Kyiv oblast ended, Pavlo decided to look for the remains of Russian military equipment and everyday items for the museum.

"Our department of the museum is a department of the Ministry of Defense," says Pavlo. “And I understood that until everything was agreed [a lot of objects may get lost]... Then someone posted a photo of the plane ― I saw this tail and understood that we have to take it away, because it is aluminum, locals will take it as a scrap metal in an instant.

Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'»

On April 26, Pavlo went to Kolonshchyna village to inspect the downed Russian Su-25 plane, but he did not know whether it would be possible to retrieve it. This time he was lucky: local Territorial Defense members and Makariv museum workers came to the plane, they also wanted to get the exhibit. After thinking about it, everyone decided to transfer it to the national museum. The locals helped pick it up and transport to the base for temporary storage, and then to Kriposny Bystreet.

Later, an armored personnel carrier, a truck, and a tank were brought there. They formed the exhibition. The Ministry of Defense joined the creation of the next one. Pavlo was offered Sikorsky Kyiv International Airport as a location. He refused, because no one would notice the exhibition there as this civilian airport is not in use in the time of hostilities. So Pavlo contacted Metropolitan Epiphanius, with whom he had already collaborated when he made the Wall of Memory, and received permission to place Russian equipment on Mykhailivska Square in front of the churchʼs cathedral.

“Some of the organizers of the exhibition were afraid of resonance. Already during the installation, passers-by said that we brought garbage to Kyiv,” says Pavlo. “But our goal is to show that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are capable of protecting and preventing enemy equipment from entering the capital.

Back in 2014, Pavlo dreamed of making an exhibition of trophy Russian equipment on Independence Square, but he did not receive the needed permission. Now, the collection and placement of equipment has permission from the Military-Civil Administration of the city and support from several ministries and the Cabinet of Ministers.

Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'»

Pavlo emphasizes that it is important to know the limits and not turn the exposition into a show. For example, not to bring extraneous things there, as passers-by did on Mykhailivska Square. They put on the equipment womenʼs underwear, toilet lids, a skeleton in a striped vest.

“This is already a performance, and my priority is historical authenticity. We installed equipment and signs, thatʼs enough, itʼs already working,” says Pavlo. “And I think there is just enough equipment on the square now. We put a logical end to enlarging this exposition by bringing there two civilian cars used to rescue people. When Zelensky brought Boris Johnson there, I understood that we had achieved our goal.

Pavlo is sure that there will be such exhibitions throughout the country. The main thing is to have time to collect exhibits, which are already quite scarce in the de-occupied territories. In some towns and villages of Kyiv oblast, similar ones have already been made — for example, a column of tanks near Dmytrivka. He would like the exhibition from Mykhailivska Square to travel abroad and work for the benefit of Ukraine. He says that he would donate such exhibits to foreign museums — there will still be a lot of such equipment in the future, and it can be properly preserved abroad.