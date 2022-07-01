A Russian missile killed Yeva from Ochakiv, her sister and her three-month-old son in a coma. The photo of the victim was published by the ex-commissioner for childrenʼs affairs, and later and mass media — a short story

Russian troops have been shelling Mykolayiv and the oblast since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. This oblast remains one of the hotspots of the war. The Russians fire on civilian objects and houses every day.

On the night of June 28, the Russian military once again struck missiles across Mykolayiv. Eleven missiles were launched in the city, some of which were shot down by air defense. At the same time Russians fired at Ochakiv — the city for 60 kilometers from Mykolayiv. Six people were injured, three died — eight-year-old Yeva was among them. The girl died under the rubble: she was asleep when Russian missiles reached her home. Mykola Kuleba, the Presidential Envoy for Childrenʼs Affairs of Ukraine, published and called to spread Yevaʼs photo worldwide. A month and a half ago she had a birthday.

On May 14, Yeva Smulska turned eight years old. Her parents recently transferred her to a new school. For the past year, the girl has been drawing, and she did well. Yeva loved to do housework. The girl was born and raised during the war, and was one of five sisters in the family. Her mother Margarita calls her a special child.

- Yeva is my copier. She repeated everything to me, no matter what I was fond of, — says Margarita. — I am also creative, but my hobby changed quickly. Here I take the beads — and she does too, I crochet — and she tries. Even when I have fried potatoes — and so does Eva. None of my daughters was so attached to me.

Margarita says Eva has always helped her. But the most important thing was that she did it with pleasure, easily: either to help with the dishes or to look after her sister while my mother ran to the store.

"I always gave her a choice, and Yeva always chose to help me," says Margarita.

Yeva. Photo from the family archives.

The family spent the evening together before the shelling.

- We had a small renovation in the summer kitchen, — Margarita recalls. — I turned on the music, we finished some small household chores, sang along. We danced and laughed a lot, and the weather was very cool. Earlier, when I came home from work very tired, Eva smeared my feet with cream, and this evening as well. My daughter offered and made such a pleasure, and then we went to bed. We were so tired that we didnʼt even wish each other good night.

Margarita doesnʼt remember what time іру woke up, but it was dark. She says that the air alarm did not sound because she always hears it and goes with her daughters to the shelter — the dressing room. This is the only place in the house that survived the shelling. The woman immediately understood what had happened, but did not understand what to do, she was confused, because the girls slept in different rooms.

- I started screaming, my throat broke, the youngest daughter and grandson were crying nearby. My 13-year-old daughter Tonya ran to this cry. That night only she slept in the shelter. She just woke up in the middle of the night and laid down there. Tonya is our guardian angel, she helped me get out from under the rubble, and together we raked the others. Yeva was found by rescuers. They said they would dig her up and bring her to the hospital, but they did not bring her. For a long time, they did not want to tell me [that she died], but I already knew. I knew where Yeva was sleeping and saw the place where it stroke. There were no other options, — says Margarita.

Besides Yeva, Margaritaʼs mother, 50-year-old Halyna Sidneva, died, and her 15-year-old daughter Violetta and her three-month-old son are in a coma. Doctors say the boyʼs condition is improving and Violetta is worse. However, there are no accurate forecasts.

We will not forget any crime of the Russians. Support Babel so that we can talk about the most important things:

🔸 Donat in hryvnia

🔸 in cryptocurrency

🔸 Patreon

🔸 PayPal: [email protected]