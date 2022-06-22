Ukrainians donʼt like that the Vatican wants to reconcile them with the Russians and does not call Putin a criminal. We explain why this is not surprising, on the example of the Holocaust and Hitler — in archival photos

On the eve of World War II, the Vatican called for concessions to Nazi Germany. On March 2, 1939, Cardinal Eugenio Maria Giuseppe Giovanni Pacelli became the new Pope under the name of Pius XII.

Already in April, the new pontiff offered peace talks, hoping to act as a mediator between the major European powers on the brink of war. He first contacted the leader of the Italian fascists, Benito Mussolini. And only after his approval did the Vatican send proposals for talks to Paris, Berlin, London. and Warsaw.

Eugenio Pacelli, surrounded by cardinals and the papal guard on the day he was elected new pontiff, March 2, 1939. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Since 1938, France and Britain have made concessions to Hitler. They first agreed to occupy Austria, and then effectively forced Czechoslovakia to cede the Sudetenland to Hitler to prevent a major war in Europe.

The Vaticanʼs strategy in the new peace talks was roughly the same — to satisfy another territorial whim of the Nazis. Now the Pope has tried to put pressure on Poland to support the city of Danzigʼs accession to Germany. However, the Polish government and the Polish ambassador flatly refused, so the negotiations came to a standstill.

Already after Germany captured Poland, Pius XII tried to initiate new peace talks. He hoped that Hitler would stop there and that the war would not spread to Western Europe. He was wrong again. In 1940, there was still some opposition in Germany. And its representatives tried to contact the British through the Pope. However, the pontiff acted hesitantly, so nothing good came of it. The Vatican then declared that it "does not interfere in secular affairs and territorial disputes".

Papal procession of Pius XII in Rome, 1939. Getty Images / «Babel'»

The Vatican held secret talks with Nazi Germany. Pius XIIʼs predecessor Pius XI was a real headache for Adolf Hitler. He categorically and publicly condemned Nazi politics and ideology. In 1937, he issued an official letter opposing Nazi persecution of the church, and stated that he could not tolerate the glorification of the pagan swastika. A year later, when Hitler visited Rome, Pius XI demonstratively left the city and went to his summer residence.

Pope Pius XI shortly after his election as head of the Roman Catholic Church on February 25, 1922. Getty Images / «Babel'»

In contrast, Eugenio Pacelli before becoming pontiff was the official representative of the Vatican in Germany for about 20 years. During this time he really fell in love with this country. His housekeepers, cooks, cleaners, drivers, and personal secretaries were Germans. He even gave his favorite canary a typical German name Gretel. In 1933, Pacelli signed an agreement with the Third Reich on behalf of the Vatican, which gave the Catholic Church some freedom in the country, but banned all Catholic political organizations. So the Nazis got rid of other opponents on the way to conslidating power.

Eugenio Pacelli signs an agreement between the Vatican and Germany on May 25, 1933. Getty Images / «Babel'» Vatican Ambassador to Germany Eugenio Pacelli arrives in Freiburg in 1929. Getty Images / «Babel'» Eugenio Pacelli signs an agreement between the Vatican and Germany on May 25, 1933. Vatican Ambassador to Germany Eugenio Pacelli arrives in Freiburg in 1929. Getty Images / «Babel'»

When Pacelli was elected the new pontiff, Hitler decided to play on his ties with Germany and establish relations with the Vatican. The talks were so secret and delicate that even the Vatican ambassador to Germany didnʼt know about them. And the main mediator between Hitler and the Pope was the Nazi aristocrat Philipp von Hessen. The pope first met with Hitlerʼs envoy on May 11, 1939. A secret meeting took place in the pontiffʼs secretaryʼs apartment.

Over the next few years, Pius XII and von Hessen met several more times, exchanged letters, and tried to reach a compromise between the Nazis and the Catholic Church. At first, things went well, the Nazis even made a "gesture of goodwill" — banned criticizing Catholic priests in German press.

Philipp von Hessen (right) on the day he was appointed governor of the province Hesse-Nassau, 1933. Getty Images / «Babel'»

After the attack on Poland, Hitler hoped to establish new official relations with the Vatican. And the Pope went to meet him, agreeing to receive German Foreign Minister Joachim von Ribbentrop. On the morning of March 11, 1940, von Ribbentrop and his retinue arrived at the papal residence under Vatican and Nazi flags. The minister refused to bow his knee, as was customary when approaching the Pope, but instead dropped his hand in a Nazi salute.

It was in a conversation with von Ribbentrop that Pius XII "expressed the hope" that Germany would be satisfied with the occupation of Poland and end the war. But a few months later, the German army began to move rapidly west, occupying the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and France. However, the Popeʼs secret meetings with Hitlerʼs mediator von Hessen continued until the spring of 1941. In the end, no formal agreement was reached following the meetings, and Pius XII never met with the Fuhrer himself.

The future Pope Pius XII leaves the Presidential Palace in Berlin, 1928. Getty Images / «Babel'»

The Vatican did not publicly condemn Hitler and the Holocaust, but openly opposed communism. Perhaps the most important thing that Hitler managed to achieve in the negotiations with the Vatican was the Popeʼs public "silence regime" regarding the Nazisʼ actions.

This was evident during the meeting of Pius XII with von Ribbentrop. The German minister began to criticize the Popeʼs predecessor for allowing himself to speak harshly against Germany. Pius began to justify himself by saying that in his speeches he had taken care not to offend the Germans in any way. And in the last Christmas address, the mention of the suffering of the "small nation" did not refer to captured Poland, but to Finland, which was attacked by the USSR.