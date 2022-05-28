The Ukrainian army liberated the Kyiv Oblast almost two months ago. Sappers continue the demining. Hereʼs what it looks like — a photo report by Stas Kozliuk

The Ukrainian army drove the Russian occupiers out of the Kyiv Oblast almost two months ago. Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, announced that the region had been demined. But these words referred only to clearing mines and shells from major highways. At the same time, sappers continue to find unexploded shells from Grads, Hurricanes, tanks, mortars, and artillery in the Kyiv Oblast. People who return home sometimes find anti-personnel mines Russian soldiers left in their homes. Babel photographer Stas Kozliuk spent several days with sappers in the area of Borodyanka town to see how they detect and defuse shells. During this time, rescuers responded to local residents' calls and blew up shells at a special polygon at the end of the week.