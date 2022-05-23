”I thought I was dead and in another dimension, in paradise and white fluff flying around.” Family from Mariupol — about life under fire, help from Azov, “road of horror”, and amazing people that helped them escape

In the basement

Yulia: My morning on February 24 started with my motherʼs call at the beginning of the seventh. She cries: "Julia, the war has begun." I started calming her down: "Mom, everything will be fine. Why are you [so upset]? ” Then a friend called me: "Julia, donʼt take children to school, go buy bottles of water and bread just in case." Then [the school authorities] wrote to the school group chat in Viber messenger: they decided that the school would not work, the children would stay at home. I didnʼt panic, no one was afraid, because the mobile connection was there, the Internet was working too.

Then shellings of the Eastern {Vostochny} district on the outskirts of the city started. Just like in 2014. At the time, I didnʼt think there would be an apocalypse. I thought it would be like in 2014: Russians will shoot, but our troops will repel them and everything will be fine. We worked on February 24-25. I work in the technical support service, we have worked from home since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the weekend of February 26-27, all shops are open, transport functioned as usual. Although at that time, both on the east side and on the other side, they [the Russians] were already advancing. February 28 was my motherʼs birthday, we gathered in the evening and congratulated her. We had no panic or fear. Everything worked, the city functioned as before.

And on February 28th we received a newsletter from the company director: “Dear colleagues, employees, everything is fine, we have everything under control, letʼs not panic. Ilyich and Azovstal steel mills will be stopped, we are working as usual." There were no hints of evacuation, or what to take and eat or stock up on.

And now I already understand that special trains were launched from Mariupol to Lviv, but it was possible to leave only on February 24 and 25, on Thursday and Friday, and thatʼs it. Only these two days. But since we were reassured that everything was fine, no one rushed anywhere. Even those who have cars.

And on March 1, the lights and mobile communications were turned off, the sounds of shelling became more audible. We realized that Mariupol is encircled. For one day, our utility service providers restored electricity supply, on the morning of March 2 everything was fine. But in the evening the occupiers smashed the [cellular] communication towers, so mobile communications, Internet, and eventually electricity disappeared. The transport stopped working. The sounds of shelling began to approach. Planes have already started to fly, Azovstal was under fire.

Damaged tram at the depot near the Azovstal plant. Mariupol, May 21, 2022. Getty Images / «Babel'» Remains of a shell, Mariupol, May 21, 2022. Getty Images / «Babel'» Damaged tram at the depot near the Azovstal plant. Mariupol, May 21, 2022. Remains of a shell, Mariupol, May 21, 2022. Getty Images / «Babel'»

My parents and I lived very close to each other: they were on the fourth floor and I was on the first floor [of an apartment building]. And on March 2, I invited Borys and my mother to move in with us, because it would be difficult for him to constantly go to the basement from the fourth floor. In our basement, people have already started to settle down, to run from houses where there were no basements. We barricaded my apartment and closed the windows. In the afternoon people started going down to the basement, because it was already loud. But I spent another two nights in my apartment, my children and I were on the floor in the corridor, Borys also had an improvised bed. These were not nights, but just horror. We lie down and hear the plane flying, dropping bombs, which seem to fall in the yard nearby. On the third night they decided to stay in the basement, but I still sometimes ran to the apartment during the day.

We were saved by the fact that when there still was running water, my mother filled all the pots and pans with water. We brought all this in the basement. Fortunately, the building was relatively intact throughout March. There was a family for which our basement was already the third one, two previous houses burned down, and they had nothing left at all. In total, there were 30-40 people in our basement, including 8 children.

The gas supply was already turned off, all the people were cooking on the fire, and the frost hit Mariupol, it was minus 10-12 degrees Celsius. Itʼs cold, we were wearing four pants, boots, slept under three blankets. And then the apocalypse began. The house was shaking. When the shells flew, we thought they hit the house, though they hit the next yard.

Borys, Olga and Yulia. In the foreground — Sonya and Tanya. Borys himself provided the photo to Babel. «Babel'»

We had a kindergarten across the street. It was under repairment, the carpets had already been delivered, and the building was about to open. And there was a military unit across the boulevard. They [the Russians] hit the military unit, they hit the boulevard. There are two schools where children went, a clinic nearby. The first blows were to clinics, schools, kindergartens, and all infrastructure buildings. One thing that we saw it — but our children also saw and heard all this, which is especially sad…

Borys: On the night of March 21, there was one moment. Everyone was asleep, just Olya and I woke up. And then the blast happened. A few seconds pass, and then another explosion. The house began to shake so much that the glass shattered. Olga and I looked at each other and began to pray. We didnʼt understand what had happened. Then one man, who was on the 2nd floor, said this was an airstrike. The first bomb hit the military unit, the second hit kindergarten. Itʼs 50 meters from us. I have never felt such horror in my life. There were Grads already, shooting, long-range shells. But aviation is completely different. Sitting in the basement, we learned to distinguish between mines and Grads. And when you hear a reconnaissance plane, then itʼs a thing that there will be an attack in a few minutes.

Yulia: March 26 was supposedly quiet, we decided to go up to the apartment. My motherʼs gums hurt, she had to cut them herself, there was inflammation. Borysʼ legs were also inflamed, they had to be treated with medicine. And then the mortar shelling began. I and children went to the basement, and my mother stayed with Borys to treat his legs. It didnʼt hit our yard before [and we hoped weʼll be safe this time too].

I thought I would never see my parents alive again. Mortars were fired for over an hour. And parents are in the apartment. When it was over, I just didnʼt recognize my apartment. The window was knocked out. One piece of the shell flew in, pierced the folded carpet, cut the jacket that hung on the bed, pierced the dresser with clothing in it, pierced the wall and cut a neighborʼs shoulder in another apartment. Thatʼs the power with which it flew. My mother and Borys were lying on the floor at that moment, covered with orthopedic mattresses. Borya lies down and sees white fluff flying around the apartment. He thought that he was dead and in some other dimension, that it was paradise already. It then turned out that the shard tore the fur jacket.

After March 26, we did not leave the basement. Just ran out to heat the water, as there was already a fire in the yard. We have small children, and they need warm water. We were also lucky that we had such a well-coordinated team in the basement, families, and also single grandmothers came to us, someone was left there by her son, someone was just lonely. And I said, “Mom, I canʼt eat when they are hungry.”

Street "kitchen", where Mariupol residents cooked food. March 29, 2022. Getty Images / «Babel'»

We fed them together with other neighbors, took care of them. Our grandmother was on the 5th floor, she barely walked. We ran to her, brought her tea and hot soup. We held on as a community. Now I read stories about how people were not allowed in some [already occupied] basement, how someone didnʼt eat. We did not have that.

One need to have extraordinary courage to just go out in the morning and light a fire when everything around is whistling [due to the shelling]. Sasha, our neighbor, was wounded by shrapnel when he was taking care of that fire. Overall three people were injured like that. But still every morning there was boiling water, borsch was still being cooked, my mother was making pies. You cut everything, run outside, put it on the fire, then run to the basement. And everything around whistles and falls.

Borys: Our neighbor, Kyrylo, also went out in the morning to cook, and something exploded nearby. I heard all this, I was lying down. His wife ran out, shouting: "Kyrylo, where are you?" She started screaming loudly in a second, and I thought that itʼs all, [he was killed]. He didnʼt answer for ten seconds, and then: "Iʼm here, here." He was badly injured.

Yulia: Once a missile got into our basement. In the morning we look, something iupierced the iron door to the house, the iron door to the basement and crashed into the sewer pipe. When you lie under these shellings, you pray and ask, "Lord, may I please die instantly so I will not suffer." And our children did not cry, they sat in silence and prayed with us.

Olga: We realized that Mariupol was left [by the authorities], that there is no help. No evacuation. People who had cars all left as soon as possible. They also took a risk, but it was possible to leave for Melekyne from March 15 to 20. Some people went there by foot. We stayed because we donʼt have transport. Itʼs understandable that Borys couldnʼt go by foot. But we still had nope and were waiting for the [evacuation] corridor.

I was preparing for the war a little: bought canned food, bread, dried crackers. I salted lard, there were two three-liter jars of oil. I had three 20-liter tanks, I filled everything with water. And whatʼs more interesting, I make canned food every year, but of very little amount. And last year, for some reason, I made a lot of lecho, picked tomatoes, and pickled cucumbers. They saved us. We fed everyone in the basement with these cucumbers and tomatoes. All the food was taken there. There were also private small sheds, which were warmer. I wrapped Yulia and the children — Sonya and Tanya — in such a shed in a mattress cocoon to keep them warm.

Broken conservation cans. May 11, 2022. Getty Images / «Babel'»

When we ran out of candles, we made them from sunflower oil. Oil and cotton lamps, my grandmother used to do that. I found a jar of church lamp oil in the basement and also used it.

As a result of constant stress, I completely lost the feeling of fear. When we were fired upon on March 26, when a fragment hit the apartment, I covered Borys with mattresses and heard our neighbor, Anya, start shouting that their mother had stayed on the fourth floor. I ran to calm Anya down. She shouts to Oleg, her husband: "Go see whatʼs up with mom." I see that she is hysterical. And I said to Oleg: "Stop." He already wanted to run. And I didnʼt let him. Just said: "Yes, there is a mother, but think about yourself, what are you doing?" I also managed to run home, take soothing drops, put them in a cup and give Anya to drink them. Borya shouts: "Stop running, come here." And I honestly lost my sense of fear. But later got into the room, laid down next to Borya. And this [shell] fragment flew exactly in the place where I just stood.

There were a lot of pro-Russian people in the basement with us. I was arguing with them, I was fighting a lot. They are filled with this Russian propaganda. We understood that we were being bombed, and Russia was bombing, and they said, "No, thatʼs not true, they promised to shell precisely." It got to the point where I said, "Now Iʼll tape your mouth with a scotch tape." If the occupiers had come to us then, someone from my house would probably have betrayed me. Despite the fact that I took out the [poo] pots from under them, Julia and I fed them our food. Itʼs still necessary to feed the old, we couldnʼt eat and not share.

On foot arounf Mariupol

Yulia: After this mortar shelling on March 26, I had the first sign to go out. Before that, I couldnʼt cry or panic with the children, because they were looking at me. But then I started crying and said, “Mom, I realized that these beasts are destroying the whole city. Residential, non-residential buildings, they do not care. We have to get out of here." Everyone started persuading me not to go, because how? There are no buses, nothing, and itʼs cold outside. I calmed down and we stayed. But people already began to go out into the yard, then ran for water, some ran from other yards to us, some said: "This is it, across the road is ʼDPRʼ already.”

Damaged buildings in Mariupol, May 21, 2022. Getty Images / «Babel'»

My brother Oleksiy serves in the Ukrainian army, my mother kept his old military uniform and the Ukrainian flag in the apartment. And I say: “Mom, they will come in now, see Oleksiyʼs uniform, flags. They will ask: who lives in this apartment? Do you understand what will happen then?”

On the second of April we heard a knock on the porch. It was closed, local men made the barrier bar. And on the street everything is whistling, you canʼt leave the entrance at all, you canʼt even leave the basement. And someone knocks: "Open!". And starts shooting from the machine gun: trat-ta-ta. My heart sank, I rushed the children under the table to my mother, we all hid, were holding our breath. The locals opened the door for them [the soldiers], they came in. And I look, and these are ours, [Ukrainian]. God, these are our soldiers! Azov. We thought they were gone. They say, "How are you guys?" And then tell: “We are surrounded. Who else is in this house in the apartments? It is very dangerous to stay here. Everybody has to go down to the basement."

They helped this grandmother, who was on the 5th floor, to go down. And I tell them: "Guys, we have 8 children in the basement and run out of everything already." They let that grandmother down, then went somewhere. Half an hour later they call me: "Yulia, come here." They brought us water, food, sweets, cookies, juices. I donʼt know where they got it all. They said: "Itʼs for children, but itʼs very dangerous to stay here." And left.

I realized that I had to go from there too, because these supplies may be the last. The plane will arrive, drop the bomb, the fire will start, and we will jump out, but Borya wonʼt. He will either suffocate if the house catches fire, or we will not pull him out from under the rubble. And there were already rumors that in the METRO store orcs began to distribute humanitarian aid, and there were buses nearby, taking people out. We did not know where they were being taken, but we knew that they were no longer shooting there.