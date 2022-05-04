”The Russians are afraid to go into open battle, infantry against infantry because they lose.” In Donetsk oblast, the occupiers are trying to capture the entire region, but they canʼt — report from the front line

1.

Sunny morning. We are going with fellow journalists to the village of Pisky near the destroyed Donetsk airport to meet with the military. The road is repeatedly blocked by earthen embankments several meters high and fallen trees. In some places, you can see traces of tracked vehicles coming out of the fields around. Finally, we rest at the checkpoint. An energetic military man approaches us: in a bulletproof vest and helmet, with a machine gun in his hands. He looks into the salon with interest, studies our accreditations and passports for a minute, and cheerfully asks:

- Where, say, do you want? To Pisky? Are you sure? There was a fight in the morning. And the artillery is constantly working. And it is better not to go this way. He regularly arrives [missile strikes] on it. Yesterday they covered with "Grad". But if you want — then go. As soon as possible — we are given passports and accreditations, waving goodbye.

We get in the car with fellow journalists, accelerate from the place to 120 km/h, jumping over fresh pits. The route to Donetsk is unrecognizable. A few weeks ago there was a flat asphalt, and now there are fragments of shells on the road, and on the roadsides, there are traces of fresh funnels. On the opposite lane — shredded green "Zhiguli", no one around. Halfway to Avdiyivka, about 20 kilometers away, we turn to the village. They are also hit: here and there there are houses smashed by explosions, however, pits from shells are much less.

At some point, the air begins to move — from behind the trees, a few kilometers from us, the Ukrainian jet artillery is working: the missiles, leaving a yellow trail of fire, fly into the sky. On the horizon, behind the hills, black smoke rises. After a few kilometers, it becomes clear that the village where we have to meet with the military not so long ago fired. Mobile communication appears in fragments. There is a message from the press officer Iryna, with whom we had to meet: "Hello, there is no work today [cancel]. Tanks and artillery have been working for us since the morning. There is no connection. You can try to go to the meeting point, suddenly the situation will change. But itʼs up to you. Letʼs write off.”

Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'»

Finally, we turn onto the road to Pisky — a small village, which until 2014 could be called a successful suburb of Donetsk. There were quite wealthy houses here. And very close, a few kilometers away, planes landed at Prokofiev Airport — now destroyed Donetsk Airport. It was here that the "cyborgs" — the Ukrainian military, who in 2014 — 2015 for more than 240 days defended the airport from the Russians. During the 8 years of war in the Donbas and Pisky, there is little left — almost every house here is damaged either by shells and mines or by explosive waves.

- There is no further road. Pervomaiske [a village on the road to Pisky] was shelled an hour and a half ago. Doctors took the wounded from there. Until the situation calms down, the road is closed. If you want, wait on the road, the military tells us, stopping the car a few kilometers from the meeting point with the press officer.

Another message comes: “There is work today [everything is agreed]. You can go to the point, then weʼll come up with something." We pass a checkpoint and for a few kilometers we rest against concrete blocks and anti-car barriers: small metal hedgehogs are scattered on the road.

"Weʼve arrived," says Iryna, coming out of the fortifications. "Letʼs go now." The only thing is that your car is low, and the road is broken there. It was raining, everything was sour. So letʼs do this: get where we can, and then go on foot. Here, in principle, is not very far.

Not far away are 5 kilometers on a dirt road, one and a half of which can be passed. Then we went on foot. There are traces of war all around: here a shell is stuck in the road, there is twisted metal from artillery, and there are burnt grass and trees. In the distance, a chainsaw roars and an ax knocks — the army stocks up on wood for the stove. Despite the spring, the nights in Donbas are still cold.

Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'»

- Until recently, we had almost one of the quietest parts of the frontline near Donetsk, — Iryna explains, — We expected that on February 24, when it all started, the Russians would attack us. But the situation was a little different from previous years. Itʼs something in the last couple of weeks theyʼve been active. They started working on us with artillery, planes are flying, and tanks are working. This morning there was an attempt to breakthrough into the positions where you and I were supposed to be. We fought back. The orcs are now a little calmer. But in the evening we are waiting for another attempt, — the press officer explains on the way.

And she adds casually: the frontline has stretched, and now more people have to be thrown to hold it. After all, before it was impossible to pass some areas without aircraft, artillery, and tanks. Now the situation has changed, as well as the distance: in some places, there can be a hundred or two meters to the enemy trenches, in some — up to ten kilometers.

2.

Speaking like that, we come to positions. Here life goes on, as always all these years: the change of warriors that has just come from the trenches explores the situation in the kitchen. Several soldiers are sitting on a bench under a camouflage net and basking in the spring sun. In the distance, in front of the entrance to the dugout, soldiers on a smoke break exchange news. It seems that the red "Marlboro" and "Priluki" are still in progress.

"Today we have pea soup and pasta with meat, come in, take it," shouts the chef, looking out of the kitchen.

The only change compared to previous years was the smooth operation of artillery. Both Russian and Ukrainian. The cannonade does not subside. The military, however, does not pay attention to it. It is far.

Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'»

"Do you want to see tranches?" Or maybe you will talk to people here? Still trenches? Well, as you know. Just be careful, they shoot, — says Mykhailo, a local officer for moral and psychological support. Until recently, they were called "zampolits" [political commisar] — in Soviet times, they were people from the Communist Party who supervised commanders and soldiers and carried out "preventive and educational" work.

We descend into shallow trenches. The wind is blowing in the trees, small lizards are running underfoot, flowers have sprouted a few hundred meters in the field, maybe, tulips.

It smells like spring. And fresh herbs and earth. The illusion of spring is shattered by artillery shelling. After the next turn, Mykhailo asks us to bend over the nets — snipers can work, and the positions of the Russians are several hundred meters from here. Finally, we find ourselves at the extreme observation post. We squat behind the fortifications, looking at the field. We havenʼt seen Russians yet.

Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'»

Next to us, a man sits on an old box of ammunition. He looks about 30, has been in the war for several years, and has the call sign "Prapor" [flag in Ukrainian]. He is constantly smiling, lighting cigarette after cigarette when he talks about the Russiansʼ attempts to break through the frontline.

- Today at about 6 am they climbed into the neighbors. First, there were tanks. They jumped out of the trees and fired. They tried to dismantle the observation post. Then the artillery joined. And then the aircraft. I was lying there, looking through binoculars as it was bombed: first, it dropped three bombs, made a U-turn, then three more. And disappeared. Next, it seems, it was the infantry. But the boys fought back. Then shells fell somewhere in the village, — the military tells. He says this is the third or fourth attack in the last two weeks.

- They are doing the same thing: first they conduct artillery preparation, then with the support of armored vehicles, they try to break through to the positions. Then comes the infantry. And they are… I do not know under what substances they are fighting. Imagine: we hit them with mortars, they unload from the armor and conduct tactical formation! Iʼm not kidding. As in the square: they stand in rows, in front of them the commander, tells them something. And at this time the mines are exploding. And we look at it through binoculars, — says "Prapor".

The story is interrupted by several loud volleys. Everyone is silent for a few seconds, listening. There is no whistling. "To us? No, from us. Thatʼs ours," the military exhales. We immerse ourselves as deeply as possible in the trench and continue the conversation.

- We were near Volnovakha in the first days. In battle, they squeezed a pair of BMP-3. Objectives. I donʼt know why, but they were just thrown away: everyone inside, including the mechanic-driver, jumped out and started running away. What happened to these Russians? They are good now, — says Mikhail, barely smiling.

Another soldier, Batya, comes out of the dugout to us. A 60-year-old man joined the army after February 24. They want to release him because of his age, but he refuses. He says that if anything, he will go to the Territorial Defense forces. You can serve there for up to 65 years. An anti-tank grenade launcher is on Batyaʼs shoulders.

Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'»

- I want to show you this. And they will say that we do not have them in positions. We have a hell of grenade launchers, thanks to international partners. Seriously. Any kind you want. [They work] both against tanks and against infantry and tanks. But what and how many we have in position, sorry, I will not say. Just know that we have it, — says "Batya".

He disappears just as quickly with his grenade launcher in the dugout. Artillery is working in the fields again. We try not to pay attention to it. Small field birds jump on camouflage nets.

- Yes, we canʼt get them from those grenade launchers over long distances. But one way or another, they need to break through our positions. So we have to wait until they get closer. The Russians are afraid to engage us in open battle, infantry against infantry. Because they lose. Thatʼs why they fire missiles and artillery from afar. It was like that near Volnovakha, it is the same here, — in the distance you can hear the painfully familiar sound of a large-caliber machine gun DShK or "Dashka", as its military calls it. Maybe weʼll go to have lunch? We have a delicious soup, — suggests Mykhailo, listening to the air.

For several hours in the trenches, you start not paying attention to the artillery. You stop shivering from each volley. As we go, Iryna shares good news: they recently had a wedding at their positions. The newlyweds got married on April 11, in the power of the commander. They celebrated in the dugout, surrounded by the military.

- In general, come to us again. We have many stories. Plus you still have to write a report on the liberation of Donetsk. And you will definitely have such a text, — says Iryna in farewell. Inversion traces are slowly disappearing in the sky above us.

Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'»

3.

South of Donetsk oblast. We go on the road, overtaking other cars. In the distance smokes the pipes of thermal power plants. Tractors work in the wide fields that rest on the mounds — despite the war, sowing in Donbas continues. Black clouds of smoke rise above the horizon. They have already become an integral part of local landscapes. Cows and goats graze on both sides of the road. We turn to a small village, and enter the yard. Several ambulances are parked here. Nearby, two teams of medics play with a ball — just throw it from hand to hand. We approach the paramedic Polina. She is 21 years old. She is from the now occupied part of Zaporizhzhia oblast. She studied to be a paramedic but later transferred to the Armed Forces.