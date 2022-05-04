”The Russians are afraid to go into open battle, infantry against infantry because they lose.” In Donetsk oblast, the occupiers are trying to capture the entire region, but they canʼt — report from the front line

1.
Sunny morning. We are going with fellow journalists to the village of Pisky near the destroyed Donetsk airport to meet with the military. The road is repeatedly blocked by earthen embankments several meters high and fallen trees. In some places, you can see traces of tracked vehicles coming out of the fields around. Finally, we rest at the checkpoint. An energetic military man approaches us: in a bulletproof vest and helmet, with a machine gun in his hands. He looks into the salon with interest, studies our accreditations and passports for a minute, and cheerfully asks:
- Where, say, do you want? To Pisky? Are you sure? There was a fight in the morning. And the artillery is constantly working. And it is better not to go this way. He regularly arrives [missile strikes] on it. Yesterday they covered with "Grad". But if you want — then go. As soon as possible — we are given passports and accreditations, waving goodbye.
We get in the car with fellow journalists, accelerate from the place to 120 km/h, jumping over fresh pits. The route to Donetsk is unrecognizable. A few weeks ago there was a flat asphalt, and now there are fragments of shells on the road, and on the roadsides, there are traces of fresh funnels. On the opposite lane — shredded green "Zhiguli", no one around. Halfway to Avdiyivka, about 20 kilometers away, we turn to the village. They are also hit: here and there there are houses smashed by explosions, however, pits from shells are much less.
At some point, the air begins to move — from behind the trees, a few kilometers from us, the Ukrainian jet artillery is working: the missiles, leaving a yellow trail of fire, fly into the sky. On the horizon, behind the hills, black smoke rises. After a few kilometers, it becomes clear that the village where we have to meet with the military not so long ago fired. Mobile communication appears in fragments. There is a message from the press officer Iryna, with whom we had to meet: "Hello, there is no work today [cancel]. Tanks and artillery have been working for us since the morning. There is no connection. You can try to go to the meeting point, suddenly the situation will change. But itʼs up to you. Letʼs write off.”
Finally, we turn onto the road to Pisky — a small village, which until 2014 could be called a successful suburb of Donetsk. There were quite wealthy houses here. And very close, a few kilometers away, planes landed at Prokofiev Airport — now destroyed Donetsk Airport. It was here that the "cyborgs" — the Ukrainian military, who in 2014 — 2015 for more than 240 days defended the airport from the Russians. During the 8 years of war in the Donbas and Pisky, there is little left — almost every house here is damaged either by shells and mines or by explosive waves.
- There is no further road. Pervomaiske [a village on the road to Pisky] was shelled an hour and a half ago. Doctors took the wounded from there. Until the situation calms down, the road is closed. If you want, wait on the road, the military tells us, stopping the car a few kilometers from the meeting point with the press officer.
Another message comes: “There is work today [everything is agreed]. You can go to the point, then weʼll come up with something." We pass a checkpoint and for a few kilometers we rest against concrete blocks and anti-car barriers: small metal hedgehogs are scattered on the road.
"Weʼve arrived," says Iryna, coming out of the fortifications. "Letʼs go now." The only thing is that your car is low, and the road is broken there. It was raining, everything was sour. So letʼs do this: get where we can, and then go on foot. Here, in principle, is not very far.
Not far away are 5 kilometers on a dirt road, one and a half of which can be passed. Then we went on foot. There are traces of war all around: here a shell is stuck in the road, there is twisted metal from artillery, and there are burnt grass and trees. In the distance, a chainsaw roars and an ax knocks — the army stocks up on wood for the stove. Despite the spring, the nights in Donbas are still cold.
- Until recently, we had almost one of the quietest parts of the frontline near Donetsk, — Iryna explains, — We expected that on February 24, when it all started, the Russians would attack us. But the situation was a little different from previous years. Itʼs something in the last couple of weeks theyʼve been active. They started working on us with artillery, planes are flying, and tanks are working. This morning there was an attempt to breakthrough into the positions where you and I were supposed to be. We fought back. The orcs are now a little calmer. But in the evening we are waiting for another attempt, — the press officer explains on the way.
And she adds casually: the frontline has stretched, and now more people have to be thrown to hold it. After all, before it was impossible to pass some areas without aircraft, artillery, and tanks. Now the situation has changed, as well as the distance: in some places, there can be a hundred or two meters to the enemy trenches, in some — up to ten kilometers.
2.
Speaking like that, we come to positions. Here life goes on, as always all these years: the change of warriors that has just come from the trenches explores the situation in the kitchen. Several soldiers are sitting on a bench under a camouflage net and basking in the spring sun. In the distance, in front of the entrance to the dugout, soldiers on a smoke break exchange news. It seems that the red "Marlboro" and "Priluki" are still in progress.
"Today we have pea soup and pasta with meat, come in, take it," shouts the chef, looking out of the kitchen.
The only change compared to previous years was the smooth operation of artillery. Both Russian and Ukrainian. The cannonade does not subside. The military, however, does not pay attention to it. It is far.
"Do you want to see tranches?" Or maybe you will talk to people here? Still trenches? Well, as you know. Just be careful, they shoot, — says Mykhailo, a local officer for moral and psychological support. Until recently, they were called "zampolits" [political commisar] — in Soviet times, they were people from the Communist Party who supervised commanders and soldiers and carried out "preventive and educational" work.
We descend into shallow trenches. The wind is blowing in the trees, small lizards are running underfoot, flowers have sprouted a few hundred meters in the field, maybe, tulips.
It smells like spring. And fresh herbs and earth. The illusion of spring is shattered by artillery shelling. After the next turn, Mykhailo asks us to bend over the nets — snipers can work, and the positions of the Russians are several hundred meters from here. Finally, we find ourselves at the extreme observation post. We squat behind the fortifications, looking at the field. We havenʼt seen Russians yet.
Next to us, a man sits on an old box of ammunition. He looks about 30, has been in the war for several years, and has the call sign "Prapor" [flag in Ukrainian]. He is constantly smiling, lighting cigarette after cigarette when he talks about the Russiansʼ attempts to break through the frontline.
- Today at about 6 am they climbed into the neighbors. First, there were tanks. They jumped out of the trees and fired. They tried to dismantle the observation post. Then the artillery joined. And then the aircraft. I was lying there, looking through binoculars as it was bombed: first, it dropped three bombs, made a U-turn, then three more. And disappeared. Next, it seems, it was the infantry. But the boys fought back. Then shells fell somewhere in the village, — the military tells. He says this is the third or fourth attack in the last two weeks.
- They are doing the same thing: first they conduct artillery preparation, then with the support of armored vehicles, they try to break through to the positions. Then comes the infantry. And they are… I do not know under what substances they are fighting. Imagine: we hit them with mortars, they unload from the armor and conduct tactical formation! Iʼm not kidding. As in the square: they stand in rows, in front of them the commander, tells them something. And at this time the mines are exploding. And we look at it through binoculars, — says "Prapor".
The story is interrupted by several loud volleys. Everyone is silent for a few seconds, listening. There is no whistling. "To us? No, from us. Thatʼs ours," the military exhales. We immerse ourselves as deeply as possible in the trench and continue the conversation.
- We were near Volnovakha in the first days. In battle, they squeezed a pair of BMP-3. Objectives. I donʼt know why, but they were just thrown away: everyone inside, including the mechanic-driver, jumped out and started running away. What happened to these Russians? They are good now, — says Mikhail, barely smiling.
Another soldier, Batya, comes out of the dugout to us. A 60-year-old man joined the army after February 24. They want to release him because of his age, but he refuses. He says that if anything, he will go to the Territorial Defense forces. You can serve there for up to 65 years. An anti-tank grenade launcher is on Batyaʼs shoulders.
- I want to show you this. And they will say that we do not have them in positions. We have a hell of grenade launchers, thanks to international partners. Seriously. Any kind you want. [They work] both against tanks and against infantry and tanks. But what and how many we have in position, sorry, I will not say. Just know that we have it, — says "Batya".
He disappears just as quickly with his grenade launcher in the dugout. Artillery is working in the fields again. We try not to pay attention to it. Small field birds jump on camouflage nets.
- Yes, we canʼt get them from those grenade launchers over long distances. But one way or another, they need to break through our positions. So we have to wait until they get closer. The Russians are afraid to engage us in open battle, infantry against infantry. Because they lose. Thatʼs why they fire missiles and artillery from afar. It was like that near Volnovakha, it is the same here, — in the distance you can hear the painfully familiar sound of a large-caliber machine gun DShK or "Dashka", as its military calls it. Maybe weʼll go to have lunch? We have a delicious soup, — suggests Mykhailo, listening to the air.
For several hours in the trenches, you start not paying attention to the artillery. You stop shivering from each volley. As we go, Iryna shares good news: they recently had a wedding at their positions. The newlyweds got married on April 11, in the power of the commander. They celebrated in the dugout, surrounded by the military.
- In general, come to us again. We have many stories. Plus you still have to write a report on the liberation of Donetsk. And you will definitely have such a text, — says Iryna in farewell. Inversion traces are slowly disappearing in the sky above us.
3.
South of Donetsk oblast. We go on the road, overtaking other cars. In the distance smokes the pipes of thermal power plants. Tractors work in the wide fields that rest on the mounds — despite the war, sowing in Donbas continues. Black clouds of smoke rise above the horizon. They have already become an integral part of local landscapes. Cows and goats graze on both sides of the road. We turn to a small village, and enter the yard. Several ambulances are parked here. Nearby, two teams of medics play with a ball — just throw it from hand to hand. We approach the paramedic Polina. She is 21 years old. She is from the now occupied part of Zaporizhzhia oblast. She studied to be a paramedic but later transferred to the Armed Forces.
- Sometimes we get bored for a long time when there is no work. And thank God. Today we decided to buy a ball so that time would pass faster. All items remained at the permanent location in Mariupol. From there, you know, there is little to take away now, — the doctor tells us.
Next to Polina, there is Stas, a driver. He is 24, local, from Donbas. Before the Russian invasion, he lived in Kyiv and planned to go to work abroad. Instead, he joined the army.
- To be honest, I have already paid for everything. Both tickets and housing. But then the great war began. I thought and decided that running away would be somehow wrong. And in the army, I can help. Especially Iʼm local, I know the roads. So I went to the military registration and enlistment office, and from there I went to the medics. Now we go, we take out wounded, — the guy speaks.
The third member of the team is Yuriy, 28 years old, he is from Vinnytsia region. He has been working in the evacuation for several years, working with artillerymen. On February 24 he was studying in Kyiv, improving his skills. And a few days after the Russian invasion was at the frontline.
While we get acquainted, the evening descends on the village. Roosters are crowing in the neighboring houses, chickens are cackling in the gunpowder near the road. They are being dispersed by a military truck speeding through the village. Doctors say this is now a common picture. The fighting is ongoing.
- We can go with you, walk around the village. There is a beautiful lake here, locals put benches on the shore. We can go to the sunset… — Polina is interrupted by a mobile phone call, — We have 300 [wounded], heavy. We take the "T4" [Volkswagen T4] and drove to overload. You can be with us, but quickly, — the girl sharply says to us. We do not have time to get acquainted with the fourth member of the team, the driver.
Polina quickly checks the medical bag, the driver is already behind the wheel, and Yuri jumps into the ward for the wounded. In a minute ambulance gets up and flies over the horizon at a speed of more than a hundred kilometers. We are trying to catch up with it.
Blue lights are flashing on the roof of the ambulance, a red cross glued to the rear window is approaching us, then moving away. If we try to go around the pits, the doctors simply do not pay attention to them. We fly through the checkpoints unnoticed — on our way the military blocks the oncoming lane, giving a green corridor for evacuation. In ten minutes we are on the spot. We stand near the entrance to the village, between tall green trees. Yuriy is trying to call his colleagues to hand over the wounded man. There is no mobile connection. After consulting, he and Polina walk along the roadside, stopping for 500 minutes. You can see how they talk on the walkie-talkie. They return, looking at the sky.
- We are unlikely to see a drone here, — says Polina to the accompaniment of several explosions, — Now the soldier will be brought. Probably on a "loaf" [UAZ-452]. What other transport can they have there? There was a shelling from "Grad", the man didnʼt have time to jump into the shelter, he was injured by fragments.
At this moment, a small all-wheel-drive jeep flies up to us, followed by a UAZ. The rear doors open quickly. Our Volkswagen T4 is already waiting. The military snatches the stretcher and throws the wounded man into the ambulance. Doctors are already standing near the soldier. They check the bandages, looking for injuries that colleagues may not have noticed. The military, meanwhile, jumped into their cars and disappeared into the shelled village.
"Weʼre lucky". Our colleague was near the wounded man, he did a great job. We just need to deliver the person. All bandages are in place, there is anesthesia, the indicators are stable, — says Yuri.
In 20 minutes we get to the next point: the hospital where the wounded are treated. Here they can perform urgent surgery, stop bleeding, and remove debris. The soldier is transported to the dressing room for examination. He is accompanied by Yuri and paramedics from the hospital. The driver parks the ambulance nearby. We are not allowed into the department — they say, this requires a separate permit from the head of the medical service, which works in the operating room. So we return to the medical base in a small village near the frontline. Polina is already meeting us near the house.
- Your karma is bad. Youʼve just come and we got a job, — the girl jokes, — In general, our situation is changing. Sometimes, the artillery works for a couple of days and the frontline does not shut up. It happens that the Russians stop and go to test the strength of their neighbors. But we still have work to do, because we need to help colleagues from other departments. A week ago there were many wounded with various injuries: contusions, amputations, shrapnel. And all at once. Today, fortunately, so far everything is relatively calm.
We go into the house and immediately receive an invitation to the kitchen: a small room with a table in the middle of which is a plastic bucket with dumplings. In the corner, near the sink, there is a small table with washed dishes, near the window — a refrigerator. There are also cans of coffee and boxes of sweets and cookies. Despite the situation at the front, the Ukrainian military is unchanged in tradition: they are constantly trying to feed the guests. We continue the conversation.
- The difference is that on the old frontline you know everything one way or another. And in previous years there were not so many wounded. For example, in the past, doctors almost fought over who should go to the evacuation. And now there is enough work for everyone. Plus, there are new positions that have emerged recently, — says Polina.
Yuri returns. He says that everything is relatively good with the wounded. One fragment entered the manʼs waist, another injured his leg in two places. However, he is stable. The only thing you need to check is whether it has affected internal organs, such as the kidneys. But this is the concern of doctors, the service has done its job.
- In the beginning, we actually worked for intelligence. Because the first days are always chaos. We need to establish logistics. In our case — the points of overload of the wounded. And no one knew the roads. The situation was constantly changing. Then we went forward, and now 30 km from Mariupol. Then they went back. And it was difficult to say how safe the roads we used yesterday were at the moment, — explains Yuri.
Dumplings are eaten, in silence and darkness, we move to the room. Stas is already waiting there — he is sitting on the bed and playing on his mobile. From the screen you can hear the voices of heroes and the sounds of sword blows. Polina lights an e-cigarette and climbs on the bed with her feet.
- At that time we were only given a point where we had to pick up a person. And Stas and I looked for the road by ourselves. Yura was completely without a driver at that time. We somehow went to the positions, got under the tanks, got stuck in the position for a day, and almost lost our car. But we got out. We were also awarded the Order of Khmelnytsky 3rd degree for heroism. Although I was against it. First of all, it is necessary to reward boys and girls who are on the front line with the military. Our task is small — to pick up a person from the point of overload, stabilize and bring him alive to the hospital, — says Polina.
There is a waiting of several hours. Doctors say that since the 24th they have not even counted their visits. But there were more than 50 of them. The most important thing is that despite the artillery and air shelling, not many were wounded. And most tasks, as the guys joke, are somatic. For example, to bring fighters to the dentist from positions and back. Because everyone has teeth ache.
- Fear was the first few days. Then somehow you get used to it. Itʼs scary if they start using chemical weapons. Because in theory you know what to do, but in practice, you have never encountered it. Plus, we can only fight the symptoms. Shortness of breath, vomiting, loss of consciousness. But how the body will react — you can never guess. So far I have not had such cases, but who knows what will happen next. And it was so different. Local civilians were helped that were injured. Sometimes people were just brought to our doorstep, shouting: "Medic!" and fled. Iʼm coming — and there are three with shrapnel wounds. And you canʼt leave them, you take them to the hospital.
Itʼs almost midnight. Despite the explosions in the distance, there is no work for medics. We decide to go to bed.
- I still canʼt get used to this war. It seems that it is not happening to me. That itʼs all a nightmare. And tomorrow I will wake up and everything will be fine. But it wonʼt be, says Polina in farewell.
In the morning, the sky above the village is moving from shells that explode a few kilometers from us.
