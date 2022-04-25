The war. Ukrainian army freed 8 settlements in Kherson oblast, Russians shelled Kremenchuk city with rockets, the US State Secretary and Defense Minister came to Kyiv. Day 61: live coverage

Ukrainian Armed Forces counterattacked in Kherson oblast and liberated eight settlements. The occupants were repelled to Chornobayivka, Kherson suburb. Meanwhile on Orthodox Easter Russians hit Kremenchuk city with 9 rocket missiles. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon head Lloyd Ostin came to Kyiv. Follow key events of the 61st day of the war in our live coverage (here is what happened on April 24). This coverage is the copy of the one in Ukrainian: we provide the same detailed picture of the war for readers in both languages. The “...” sign means that the message is now being translated into English and will appear soon. Meanwhile, you can support our work: we now rely mostly on the help from our readers. Thank you!