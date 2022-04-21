”The Russians are destroying everything. There are no intact houses“. Mykola Khanatov, the head of the Popasna Military Administration about life in the almost completely destroyed city

You were born in Moscow. How did you end up in Popasna?

My father is from Popasna and my mother is from Moscow. My father missed Ukraine, Popasna, listened to songs like Chervona Ruta, and he always wanted to go home. In 1981, a few months after my birth, we returned to Popasna. In high school, after my fatherʼs death, I decided to return to Moscow. But after graduating from school, I realized that I wanted to return to Popasna. So since 1996 I live here.

Mykola Khanatov, the head of the Popasna Military Administration. Facebook

What was the city like before [the hostilities started in] 2014?

It is a small but very beautiful city, a neat one. Itʼs industrial, many railway companies were there. By 2013, it was home to 22,000 people. It used to be part of Popasna district, was its administrative center.

Until 2014, Popasna was very tolerant. Russians, Ukrainians and people of other nationalities lived here. Most people spoke Russian. But in Popasna district there are villages Troitske, Golubivske, Komyshuvakha, Kalynove — there people also spoke Ukrainian. Nobody payed attention to the language. However, when the ruling party was the Party of Regions, the district council decided to recognize Russian as a language to be used by the local authorities.

Has anything changed since 2014?

Until 2014, all Popasnians perceived Russia as their older brother. Many residents went to Russia to earn money, and President Putin was treated with respect. Frankly speaking, most people after Crimea looked on Russia, supported the “referendum” and even went to the polls. But then the attitude changed. Ukraine has regained its control over Popasna, our country has invested a lot of energy, money and respect in Ukrainian Popasna. Popasna blossomed again. The European Union also helped in the development of the city. Therefore, in 2014-2022, the opinions of Popasnyans were divided somewhere between 50 and 50. Now that Russia has begun to destroy the city, the vast majority of residents fully support Ukraine. People believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they elected our President Volodymyr Zelensky and trust him. They want all [hostilities] to end soon, Popasna to reborn and everyone to return home.

The city of Popasna in 2014. Facebook

The possible full-scale invasion of Russia has been talked about since November. Were you preparing for it in the city? Was the territorial defense organized?

We had the task of preparing an evacuation in case of full-scale aggression. But almost the entire population did not believe that this could happen. Even on February 24 and 25, when it all started, but Popasna had not yet been bombed, 5-10 people came to the evacuation trains organized by us. Nobody wanted to leave. We hoped that it would be as easy as in 2014-2015.

As for Territorial Defense, was it formed? Were people given weapons in the city? For example, in Kyiv, even before the full-scale aggression, people began to be recruited for the defense units.

We have a slightly different situation. The Popasna community belongs to the Lysychansk military staffing center and they were engaged in territorial defense. People from Popasna came to the authorities and asked if it was possible to join the defense and get weapons. They were told that the territorial defense was in Lysychansk, where they would be given weapons and people would come under the Lysychansk authorities. But locals wanted to defend Popasna, so they refused.

Ukrainian Servicemen the frontline outside of Popasna.

Popasna was under occupation for some time in 2014, then Ukraine returned its control over it. The city was fired at from artillery in 2015-2016. After that it was quiet. When did it become clear that the war had returned to Popasna?

For us it all began on March 2, 2022, when the first shells hit the city from Pervomaisk. They killed a man, the destruction started. But even at this time, life was still going on, and locals believed that everything would end soon.

And then?

Now the situation is very difficult. For the first two weeks we managed to restore water, electricity, internet [after the blasts]. But the shellings became more and more intense, and now it is impossible to restore all this. We restore during the day, and at night they break it all down. Utility workers had to work under fire — it is very dangerous. So at some point we stopped doing this. In 2015 they didnʼt drop air bombs over us. Have you seen it? Those bombs from planes completely destroy big houses, whole sections of them.

What is the situation in the city now?

The Russians are already in Popasna, they control about half of the city.

And you can roughly orient yourself, half of the city on a conventional railway line, or on the street of Peace ?

Letʼs put it this way: divide Peace Street, but closer to the city of Pervomaisk. Although, they are already getting closer to Peace Street. They first come and go, come and go, and then get hold over an area.

Facebook Facebook Facebook

So now there are street fights in the city?

Yes, yes. Today (on April 18) they were very powerful.

Are there any surviving houses in the city? Can you estimate the percentage of destroyed buildings?

It hurts a lot to call some percentage. The city is being shelled chaotically. The Russians are completely destroying all high-rise buildings and the entire private sector. Systematically. It seems to me that there are no surviving houses at all. There are simply high-rise buildings that is possible to restore, and those that are not. THe same is in Rubizhne and Lysychansk cities.

Is it understandable why they completely destroy these cities? For example, in Kherson oblast of the cities are almost intact.

The Russians were able to quickly capture the cities [in Kherson oblast] and consider them their own. Why should they destroy the city they have already taken? And they havenʼt been able to take our city for a month and a half. They have the following tactic: first they fire with artillery, then join tanks, then infantry comes. They are firing artillery, but we are repelling them, and their tanks cannot enter. As a result, they are stuck in the first phase.

Facebook Facebook Facebook

Did the Russians come to you with any proposals and requirements?

No. Even in 2014 they did not come out. It seems to me that my position is too harsh for them, so they donʼt even try.

Do you know any cases of betrayal in Popasna? By the employees of some services, for example?

I donʼt know if any of the employees has betrayed [Ukraine]. We have both civil servants and law enforcement officials — these are young patriotic people, they are principled and professional.

Did the police or other services remain in Popasna?

I want to repeat and emphasize that Popasna is under very heavy fire. The police are not the service that is supposed to work under artillery fire.

And what is the situation with hospitals, with the wounded, with medicine in the city?

There is no medicine in the city. The acting director of the hospital left his job the next day [after the war started] and left. Then the hospital came under fire (this is not related to his departure, of course). The ambulance worked for a long time, but when the shelling became more frequent, its workers also were evacuated. Thatʼs why there are military doctors in the city now. They provide assistance whenever possible.

Facebook Facebook Facebook

Does the cellular connection in Popasna work?

Mobile operators work in other settlements, and in Popasna the connection works if you get to the upper floors.

Letʼs talk about people. You said that people did not want to evacuate at first. How many people are left in the city now?

In my estimation, all over the city somewhere more than 2 thousand, but less than 3 thousand. By the way, Russians are evacuating people to Pervomaisk from the occupied part of Popasna.

I understand correctly that now, in this situation, people mostly live in bomb shelters or basements?

Mostly so.