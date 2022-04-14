After the invasion, the Russian military dug in the field between Makariv and Borodianka and ate pigeons. The Ukrainian army liberated these settlements — this is what the camp of the occupiers looked like

In early April, the Ukrainian army drove Russian troops out of Kyiv Oblast, some units of the occupiers withdrew and threw their belongings: ammunition, clothing, food and even documents. Ukrainian journalists came to the liberated villages and cities to document the crimes of the Russian army. AIN.UA editor-in-chief Illya Kabachynsky went to Borodianka, but on his way, he came across a field camp of the Russian army, located between Makariv and Lypivyka, Kyiv Oblast. He photographed the life of the Russian occupiers, or rather, what was left of them, and passed these photos to Babel. This is what the camp looked like.