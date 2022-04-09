Surroundings of Hostomel: corpses of civilians shot by Russian soldiers in the woods with their hands tied, cars with people that were crushed by tanks. How it looks — photos by Stas Kozliuk

Photographer and documentary filmmaker Stas Kozliuk сontinues to visit the settlements of Kyiv Oblast, liberated from the Russian occupiers by the Ukrainian army. This time Stas saw the body of a civilian north of Hostomel, shot with his hands tied. Stas also filmed a destroyed bridge and a broken tank near Zdvyzhivka village. There are a lot of bodies in cars between Makariv and Lypivka and destroyed houses in Andriyivka village on the way to Borodianka. Locals say 50 men have disappeared in Makariv. In Andriyivka, Russian soldiers occupied locals' homes. "Locals say the Russians were gathering men and taking them away to be shot. The killed were lying in the gardens". Babel continues to publish photo evidence of the Russian genocide against Ukrainians. These photos can be freely distributed and used by other journalists in the news and TV reports.