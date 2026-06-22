The special cybersecurity team CERT-UA has analyzed the hacker attack on Babel that occurred last week. The hackers used their own script SKELYAAGENT

We are publishing a detailed analysis of the hacker attack on Babel because it occurred at a time when the editorial office is conducting several sensitive investigations at once.

One of them concerns a large unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forcesʼ assault forces. The other is a case that has a great public resonance.

The editorial staff of Babel had several versions about who was trying to hack us. The situation was complicated by the fact that the day before the attempted hack, the MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported a hunt for information about Babel. He is indirectly related to the material of one of our investigations.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote that he would be “grateful for detailed information” about the owners of the publication. Therefore, there were several versions about who ordered the hack.

After we received a detailed analysis of the attacking script from CERT-UA and saw its name SKELYAAGENT, the number of versions decreased. But there are still a few of them, because any script name or comment in the code can be a decoy to send the victim on the wrong track.

We know that this hacker group knows how to use such decoys, because one of them was in a “phishing” letter that the editor of Babel received. The name SKELYAAGENT could be the same decoy.

The script was hidden in a text file and a spreadsheet file. One of the files contained a blurred image that supposedly contained screenshots of correspondence and that had to be clicked on.

Hereʼs what it looked like.