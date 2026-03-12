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The Russians approached Hulyaipole and began to infiltrate the city in December 2025.

They moved from three directions — from Marfopil, Zelenyi Hai, and Rivnopillia. In the end, all these strikes converged on Hulyaipole, and the Russians were given several ways to penetrate the city.

At first, small groups entered, infiltrating between Ukrainian positions and hiding in local buildings. At that time, they could not yet fully establish themselves and hold their positions. But during January and February, Russian forces gradually increased their presence and eventually took control of most of the city.

The commander of the 1st Separate Assault Regiment Dmytro "Perun" Filatov confirms that the city is almost completely occupied. At the same time, according to him, this is "part of the overall plan" of the Ukrainian military. According to “DeepState”, Hulyaipole is currently 85% occupied by Russians.

In the Hulyaipole direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have the combat initiative — but not everywhere.

North of Hulyaipole, the situation is relatively calm, although in places Ukrainian troops are going on the offensive — in particular, in the direction of the villages of Pershotravneve, Novohryhorivka, Solodke and Rivnopillia.

According to some reports, Novohryhorivka, which was occupied in the fall of 2025, was liberated. However, the military specifies that the situation there is changing rapidly — positions are constantly changing hands. Many Russian soldiers are hiding in local buildings, often one or several people in each house.

According to the 225th Special Operations Division, in addition to the usual "infiltration" tactics, the Russians are trying out mechanized assaults. In the Hulyaipole direction (although not en masse) they have begun to break through in assault groups on armored vehicles. They have not done this in open terrain for a long time, because it is too risky.

The most difficult situation is now in the areas of the villages of Zaliznychne and Hulyaipilske (southwest of Hulyaipole).

Ukrainian units are in a dead-end defense, they hold their positions and do not advance. Logistics in this area is almost destroyed, so the military receives almost no supplies, and it is difficult for them to evacuate the wounded.

The Russians are pressing west of Zaliznychne, trying to expand the bridgehead and take advantage of the situation to advance further. They are advancing along the Zaliznychne-Hulyaipilske-Omelnyk road (T-0814). They need this to cut off the path to Orikhiv and create conditions for its encirclement.

They cannot take it head-on, for half a year the Russians have not been able to advance towards the city. Orikhiv is not a strategically key city, but it is one of the largest cities in the Zaporizhzhia region, which is also densely built up. In urban areas it is easier to hide, take cover and accumulate forces.

In addition, a direct road leads from there to Zaporizhzhia.

The Russians are also trying to break through from the Verkhnia Tersa area towards Omelnyk. Near the villages of Verkhnia Tersa and Hirke, there are “tactical swings” — both sides are constantly changing control over individual areas. Ukrainian troops and Russian forces are working in small groups, advancing into “gray zones” to expand their positions.

If the dynamics do not change, the Russians will approach Zaporizhzhia in seven months.

They are bringing more and more forces to the Hulyaipol area. Many of them have been withdrawn from Pokrovsk. This is what makes the situation for the entire Zaporizhzhia front threatening.

After all, in Hulyaipole itself, the Russians already have an advantage. With the arrival of additional forces, their pressure in this direction can only increase. In the last month, the Russians have been advancing about one and a half to two kilometers every week in the Hulyaipole direction.

Zaporizhzhia is a little more than 60 kilometers from Hulyaipole. If they continue to advance at this pace, they will reach Zaporizhzhia in seven months.