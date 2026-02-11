Since January, assaults on the Slovyansk direction have intensified. Is there a direct threat to Slovyansk now? We tell and show on maps

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

The Russians are now less than twenty kilometers from both Kramatorsk and Slovyansk.

Although the cities have been relatively close to the front line for a long time, shelling there has been an infrequent occurrence. Since the beginning of 2026, Russia has increased its shelling of these cities.

In less than two months, Kramatorsk has suffered about twenty strikes, mostly on residential areas and private homes. For example, on February 8, a 1 500-kilogram air bomb landed in a residential area of Kramatorsk.

The security situation in Slovyansk is even more difficult. In particular, because the Russians are now moving towards the city from three key points.

The Siversk direction, which we wrote about in detail in early January, can now be called the Slovyansk direction.

After the occupation of Siversk, the Russians continued to advance: sometimes at a crawling pace, and sometimes in less than two months they advanced almost ten kilometers.

The offensive did not stop, and, as noted in the K-2 brigade, this is primarily due to the fact that the Russians are constantly bringing up new forces. Winter weather conditions also played into the hands of the Russians.

Frost and frozen soil made it easier to move heavy equipment, and areas that were impassable became more convenient for the offensive.

Currently, Russian forces have pulled about 80 000 troops towards the Kramatorsk-Slovyansk agglomeration. The 81st Brigade says that the main places where the Russians keep personnel and deploy their command posts are Serebryanskyi Forest and Siversk. It is from there that they advance into battle.

Although the Russians can now shell the cities themselves more, it is too early to talk about their strategic successes.

They are not standing still, but they have not yet managed to capture the points that are key to their defense and further advancement.

One of the most important for the Russians in the Slovyansk direction is now the settlement of Kryva Luka. If they manage to gain a foothold there, movement in Slovyansk and along the surrounding roads will become almost impossible in some places.

This is all due to the special terrain, in the Kryva Luka area there is a dominant height from which it is possible not only to conduct shelling, but also to place drone operators, repeaters and observation posts.

This will allow the Russians to coordinate their own equipment, launch strikes and control logistics in the direction of Mykolaivka, Raihorodok and beyond.

In parallel, they advance southeast from Ozerne and already reach the western bank of the Siversky Donets, near the Moskvyna Lake. But the river itself is not important to them. They need to find convenient routes to approach Kryva Luka without major losses.

The situation between the villages of Zakitne and Platonivka is difficult. According to some reports, Zakitne was occupied by the Russians, but the 81st brigade clarifies — groups of Russians did indeed infiltrate the settlement, but they are now being searched for and destroyed with drones, so it is incorrect to talk about occupation.

The tactics of the Russian infantry generally do not change, but the directions of their movement do.

As specified in the 81st brigade, they almost never go directly frontally. They usually bypass Ukrainian positions from the flanks. In this, they are helped by the so-called guide drones. These are ordinary “Mavics” that fly ahead of the groups and show safe routes, positions and shelters.

Also, almost every group has radio stations through which they transmit information about the situation around.

The greatest activity is recorded at night that for camouflage, the Russians use anti-thermal cloaks and hide in the folds of the terrain and natural depressions, which are abundant in the Slovyansk direction. The main difficulty for Ukrainian units is the terrain. Radio communication deteriorates due to the height, which complicates the operation of conventional digital and analog drones.

424-й окремий батальйон безпілотних систем «SVAROG» / Facebook

In the area of responsibility of the 81st brigade, they add that the Russians are now using drones more actively. They are trying to complicate supplies: they are launching drones-waiters, remotely mine roads, and are increasingly using "kamikaze" and barrage munitions.

Drones-awaiters have different purposes. They can bring a video camera to a high point, bring a beacon or repeater, or simply wait for a victim to attack. Sometimes the Russians launch several types of drones at the same time.

Both units say that when it gets warmer, Ukrainian forces will be able to gain an advantage in the Slovyansk direction. The ice in some areas of the Siversky Donets will melt, equipment will work without problems, and Ukrainian positions will be easier to hide. All this will allow for more efficient supply of units and their replacement on the front line.

On the other side of the Siversky Donets, the Russians are pushing towards Lyman.

They are trying to break into the city from different directions and are gradually taking it into a semi-encirclement. The exit to Lyman gives them a chance to move directly towards Slovyansk, but they do not yet have control over the city.

The Russians have also become more active in the south of the Slovyansk direction, along the highway to Bakhmut (M03).

They have an advantage in this area. The Russians have advanced almost 10 km towards Nykyforivka, entered the city center and partially consolidated there. From there, another direction opens up — to the west, towards Fedorivka Druha.

If the Russian forces manage to advance there, they will try to cut off Ukrainian logistics to Pryvillia. Then the supply and withdrawal of Ukrainian troops will become much more difficult. Already between Nykyforivka and Pryvillia, a deep "pocket" has formed, which has every chance of narrowing.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.