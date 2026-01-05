Siversk was occupied, and the brigade commanders responsible for its defense were dismissed. What is happening in this direction?

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Russian troops first reported the occupation of Siversk in November.

At that time, they controlled only part of the city, and street fighting continued. Over the next month, Russian forces managed to completely capture Siversk.

The enemy acted thoughtfully: small groups entered courtyards, set up ambushes, and tried to cut off any avenues of maneuver and access to more advantageous lines for Ukrainian infantry units. By November, the south of the city had literally become a tangled web of shelters, where every courtyard and basement could be a Russian position.

Immediately after the Ukrainian forces withdrew from the city, it became known that the commanders of the 54th separate mechanized brigade and the 10th separate mountain assault brigade (11th Army Corps), who were responsible for the defense of Siversk, were dismissed.

The reason is likely that the commanders reported false information to the leadership about the readiness of their forces and control over positions that had actually already been lost.

Because of this, the operational command "East" temporarily removed the 11th Army Corps and its commander, Brigadier General Serhiy Sirchenko, from command. That is, although the corps with its subordinate brigades remained in the direction, now it cannot make decisions independently.

Previously, separate tactical groups operated in this area (as well as throughout the front), but since the summer they have been gradually disbanded, transferring command to the corps. After the loss of Siversk, it was necessary to quickly create a new tactical group called "Soledar", which is now responsible for this area.

Artillerymen of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade in position. 10 Гірсько- Штурмова Бригада

The Russiansʼ intention has not changed — they seek to capture the entire Donetsk region.

Although, according to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Siversk direction has not been a priority for the Russians for a long time, the “K-2” brigade notes that it is now there that the Russians have concentrated their main forces, trying to isolate the Donetsk region.

The 81st Brigade has been holding the Siversk direction since 2022 — then its units entered the Bilohorivka area. As the brigadeʼs presidium officer specifies, this direction has almost never been stable.

In 2022–2024, the Russians constantly threw their strongest units here — “Akhmat”, the PMC “Wagner”, “Storm-Z” assault units, formed mainly from prisoners, as well as reconnaissance and special units. They understood the importance of this area well and put pressure with everything they could.

In the end, the Russians simply increased the number of manpower and began to massively use drones of various types — the offensive went at the expense of numbers. Assault groups are constantly moving, trying to break through the defense.

Currently, the Russians are trying to take control of the entire coastal territory of the Siversky Donets from the side of the villages of Platonivka, Zakytne and Kryva Luka. The loss of these lines will almost completely open the left flank of the Slovyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration.

From time to time, the Russians try to cross the river by boat from the side of Yampil or small groups of infantry go into the rear of Ukrainian units, but so far to no avail.

As explained by the 81st brigade, the terrain in the Kryva Luka area is special: there is a height there, occupying which the Russians will be able to set up pilot points and control all logistics from the Mykolaivka side, towards Raihorodok and beyond.

In addition, the capture of these settlements creates an additional threat to Slovyansk — even more enemy drones will be able to fly to the city.

However, the capture of Siversk does not yet provide a direct path to Slovyansk — the Russians need to bypass the urban agglomeration, pass through Lyman and overcome several defensive lines.

Therefore, it is unlikely that they will launch a direct assault on Slovyansk. So now they are focused on the Liman direction: they are transferring the main forces here — as they did before the capture of Siversk.

The Russians have less than five kilometers left to Lyman. At the same time, Lyman is not an easy target: the city is convenient to defend, because on one side (in the northeast) there is almost open terrain without shelter.

Because of this, the Russians cannot attack on a wide front — that is, simultaneously along the entire line — and are forced to advance through narrow forest passages from the north and south. It is much more difficult to attack through forests. It is difficult to see all the Ukrainian positions there, it is more difficult for drones and artillery to work, and it is easier for Ukrainian units to hide, maneuver, and strike.

Another of the Russian armyʼs main goals now is to break through to Svyatohirsk. If they succeed, Lyman will find itself in tactical encirclement and Slovyansk under threat of encirclement.

In parallel, Russian troops are trying to expand their presence in the forests towards Brusivka and Stary Karavan. This will allow them to gain a foothold in the forest and take control of the T0514 route, one of the key logistical routes to Lyman. The next target could be Raihorodok. In this way, the Russians are trying to create conditions for a further offensive on Slovyansk, both up close and around.

